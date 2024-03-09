‘Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ Dream Cast: Sofia Vergara, Sadie Sink & More

In March 2022, Netflix announced it was producing a movie version of the bestselling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The story about a fictitious Hollywood star named Evelyn Hugo is said to be inspired by the life of the legendary Elizabeth Taylor, who was married to seven different men.

After going viral on BookTok in 2022, the novel sold over 500,000 copies that year despite being published in 2017.

The streamer then announced that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland would direct the film with Liz Tigelaar serving as screenwriter. In 2023, another one of Reid’s novels was adapted into a hit Prime Video series. Daisy Jones & the Six, starring Riley Keough, and Sam Claflin, has only fueled the buzz about The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo follows budding journalist Monique Grant, who is assigned to interview one of the biggest Hollywood stars of all time: the one and only Evelyn Hugo. Monique gets an even bigger surprise when the 79-year-old actress requests that she write her full life story, recounting her seven infamous marriages and chronicling her rise to fame. Despite being well-known for her romantic entanglements with men, Evelyn eventually reveals that the true love of her life is her best friend and fellow Hollywood starlet Celia St. James.

Even though the film has not announced a release date yet, we couldn’t help but come up with our dream cast options. Read more below to see which actresses should play the lovely ladies at the center of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.