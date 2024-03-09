‘Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ Dream Cast: Sofia Vergara, Sadie Sink & More

Nathalie Emmanuel Sofia Vergara
In March 2022, Netflix announced it was producing a movie version of the bestselling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The story about a fictitious Hollywood star named Evelyn Hugo is said to be inspired by the life of the legendary Elizabeth Taylor, who was married to seven different men.

After going viral on BookTok in 2022, the novel sold over 500,000 copies that year despite being published in 2017.

The streamer then announced that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland would direct the film with Liz Tigelaar serving as screenwriter. In 2023, another one of Reid’s novels was adapted into a hit Prime Video series. Daisy Jones & the Six, starring Riley Keough, and Sam Claflin, has only fueled the buzz about The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo follows budding journalist Monique Grant, who is assigned to interview one of the biggest Hollywood stars of all time: the one and only Evelyn Hugo. Monique gets an even bigger surprise when the 79-year-old actress requests that she write her full life story, recounting her seven infamous marriages and chronicling her rise to fame. Despite being well-known for her romantic entanglements with men, Evelyn eventually reveals that the true love of her life is her best friend and fellow Hollywood starlet Celia St. James.

Even though the film has not announced a release date yet, we couldn’t help but come up with our dream cast options. Read more below to see which actresses should play the lovely ladies at the center of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

Nathalie Emmanuel as Monique Grant
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel as Monique Grant

Fans are vying for British actress Nathalie Emmanuel to take on the role of the inquisitive, fresh-faced reporter, whose sharp appearance but friendly demeanor would lend itself well to the character. Emmanuel is known for her roles in Game of Thrones and The Invitation. She would surely bring the tenacity that Monique Grant brings to her stories.

Sofia Vergara as Evelyn Hugo
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara as Evelyn Hugo

Argued by many to be a perfect fit, Sofia Vergara has the magnetism, charisma, and, most importantly, the star power to bring the titular role of Evelyn Hugo to life. Vergara gave off majo Evelyn Hugo vibes when she dyed her hair blonde shortly after the streamer announced a film adaptation. From Modern Family to GriseldaVergara has the range and the talent needed to play such an iconic role.

Rita Moreno as Evelyn Hugo
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Rita Moreno as Evelyn Hugo

Who better to play a Hollywood icon than a Hollywood legend herself? Rita Moreno‘s career as an actress spans over eight decades. She was one of the few Latina women paving her way through the industry in the early years of her career. These similarities to the fictional character are uncanny and make her the best actress to play Evelyn Hugo at the end of her long, illustrious career.

Eiza González as Evelyn Hugo
Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Eiza González as Evelyn Hugo

Fans noticed that Taylor Jenkins Reid followed the Mexican actress and singer shortly after Netflix announced the film. Fierce and fresh-faced, Eiza González would truly bring the young, fiery Evelyn Hugo to life as she builds her career from the ground up.

Jessica Chastain as Celia St. James
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain as Celia St. James

Just like Celia St. James, Jessica Chastain exudes a vibrant charm and fiery red hair that would make her the perfect fit for the starlet. Charismatic, funny, and extremely talented in her craft, Chastain seems like she was meant to play this character. Despite comments from the actress that she will not be playing the part, fans can still dream.

Sadie Sink as Celia St. James
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sadie Sink as Celia St. James

For Celia’s younger years as an emerging actress, Sadie Sink has become a immediate fan favorite. Her smart look but innocent charm would capture the character’s essence to a tee. The fiery side we’ve seen in Stranger Things would also be the perfect fit for Celia’s drive to make it big in Hollywood.

