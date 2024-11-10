12 Best ‘Sesame Street’ Muppets, Ranked

Viewers have been enjoying sunny days sweepin’ the clouds away for 55 years now: Sesame Street debuted on TV on November 10, 1969.

And five and a half decades on, the street shows no signs of closing. Sesame Workshop is already at work on the children’s show’s 56th season, as executive vice president Whit Higgins told C21Media this April. “It’s just amazing when I say that, right?” Higgins added. “We say it all the time so it feels normal, but then I say it to other folks and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, 56 seasons, that’s amazing.’”

To celebrate Sesame Street’s latest milestone anniversary, we’re naming the best Muppets from the show — of the regular cast, at least — from the goofy to the Grouchy.