‘Sesame Street’ Coming to Netflix — With Some Major Changes

Sunny days will continue to shine on Sesame Street. Netflix has announced that the streamer will become the new home for the longtime children’s television favorite.

On Monday (May 19), Netflix revealed that later this year, it will become the streaming hub for 90 hours of previous Sesame Street episodes as well as a new “reimagined” Season 56 of the show.

In a press release, Netflix teased that the new iteration of the show will feature “fresh format changes,” such as a new 11-minute story at the center of the episodes. It’ll also feature the return of beloved segments like “Elmo’s World,” “Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck,” and “Abby’s Fairy Garden.” Other new formatting changes for Sesame Street Season 56 include “to-camera moments” in which the puppets will “speak directly to the viewers and invite them into the action.” It’ll also feature an animated segment addition called “Tales from 123,” which takes viewers inside the apartment building where the characters live.

Sesame Street‘s new episodes will be available to stream on Netflix and will also continue to air on PBS’s local stations and digital platform PBS KIDS.

In addition to bringing the show to Netflix, the streamer will also be producing video games for Sesame Street and its spinoff Sesame Street Mecha Builders.

The news comes on the heels of some major changes in the world of Sesame Street. Previously, in December 2024, the HBO streamer Max, which had partnered with Sesame Workshop starting in 2015, decided not to continue that deal (although old episodes of the show will remain on the streamer until 2027).

Then, Donald Trump issued an executive order blocking federal funding for PBS, including the cancellation of the Ready to Learn grant that allocated $23 million to children’s educational shows and games, including Sesame Street.

To promote the new Netflix partnership with Sesame Street, the streamer shared a video of Cookie Monster and the letter “N.”

A release date for Sesame Street Season 56 has not yet been announced, but the season is expected to drop in three batches.