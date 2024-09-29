Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

MomTok has brought the drama ever since its widespread following exploded in 2022. MomTok’s impact continues to be felt. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has blessed us with the best reality show in years.

From growing up Mormon to leaving the faith to being a devout follower who brags about her garment, this show truly has it all, which might be why it has become so successful. The eight ladies didn’t hold back on the drama whatsoever throughout the first season of the Hulu series.

The one thing that caused the most fights out of all? Romantic entanglements and the way each couple handled their newfound fame. So, it’s fair to ask, what happened to them? Are they all still together?

Scroll down to get an update on all The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives couples.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Season 1, Streaming Now, Hulu