Catching Up With ‘Mormon Wives’ Couples: Where Are They Now After MomTok & Hulu Fame?

Lauren Dehollogne
Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul on 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'; Connor and Whitney Leavitt at the People's Choice Country Awards
Disney / Fred Hayes / Tibrina Hobson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

MomTok has brought the drama ever since its widespread following exploded in 2022. MomTok’s impact continues to be felt. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has blessed us with the best reality show in years. 

From growing up Mormon to leaving the faith to being a devout follower who brags about her garment, this show truly has it all, which might be why it has become so successful. The eight ladies didn’t hold back on the drama whatsoever throughout the first season of the Hulu series. 

The one thing that caused the most fights out of all? Romantic entanglements and the way each couple handled their newfound fame. So, it’s fair to ask, what happened to them? Are they all still together? 

Scroll down to get an update on all The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives couples.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Season 1, Streaming Now, Hulu

Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul sitting next to each other.
Disney / Fred Hayes

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen

Status: Broken Up

This on-again-off-again relationship is quite tricky to gauge. The two have a kid together, are not married, are kind of separated, and are going to couples therapy.

Taylor and Dakota have always had a tumultuous relationship. In the first episode of Mormon Wives, Taylor was arrested after a dispute with Dakota.

So, although the two are trying to have a better understanding of each other, they are not quite there yet. Taylor even jokingly posted to TikTok, “Not me morphing into 2022 me,” referencing the swinger scandal that eventually led to her divorce from ex-husband Tate Paul.

Right now, Taylor and Dakota are on the outs. Taylor told Us Weekly, “We are not fully together, but we are not fully done. I don’t know what the future holds with him and I.”

Connor Leavitt and Whitney Leavitt attend the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tibrina Hobson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Whitney and Connor Leavitt

Status: Still Together

Moving away from Utah for a couple of months to hide from a scandal that was about to burst is how viewers were introduced to Whitney and Connor in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Was it about the swingers scandal?

No, the couple left Utah briefly after Connor was caught lurking on Tinder, matching with people, and even sending them spicy texts. He claimed he had a porn addiction.

Despite all that, they seem fine now. The couple has been married since 2022 and already have two children. Their third child is on the way. Whitney announced her pregnancy in April 2024.

Jennifer and Zac Affleck standing next to each other.
Instagram

Jennifer and Zac Affleck

Status: Still Together

Jen and Zac had one of the more dramatic storylines in the first season of Mormon Wives. The fight that started it all was the Chippendales fiasco.

Jen, who was visibly upset by the male strippers, asked her husband for advice on whether to leave or stay. Zac allegedly said that he “didn’t want to be married to her” if she “does stuff like this.”

At the time, Zac was gambling, something that’s also not condoned by The Church of the Latter-Day Saints.

Since that troublesome period on the show, Jen and Zac have taken time to reflect. After filming stopped, Jen revealed to Decider that they started couples therapy. According to Jen, this has improved their marriage.

She has also given him a shout-out on Instagram, praising him as a wonderful husband. She even emphasized, “I couldn’t have done it without Zac. Is Zac perfect? No. Does he have flaws that we need to address? Yes. But I can confidently say he’s always supported and believed in me more than anyone else.”

They have since relocated to New York City with their two kids so Zac can attend medical school.

Mikayla Matthews, Jace Terry, and their kids
Instagram

Mikayla Matthews and Jace Terry

Status: Still Together

Mikayla Matthews and Jace Terry have been together for quite a while. After getting pregnant when she was 16 and he was 21, the two decided to tie the knot. Since then, they’ve welcomed two more kids.

The social media star is adamant that she is in a healthy and loving relationship. Fans have different thoughts about this, especially because Jace never appears to be smiling in the clips. She says it just has to do with the platform and that he’s not the influencer type.

So whether that’s true or not doesn’t matter. Mikayla and Jace seem very happy with the life they’ve created.

Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura with their kids.
Instagram

Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura

Status: Still Together

The Utah-based hair salon owner, Jessi, and her husband are doing well for themselves.

Posing nicely for photos together as a family, the blended union is a great example of modern love.

Both of them were married before. Jessi and her ex-husband have one kid, as do Jordan and his ex. They also have one child together. Their names are Jagger, Peyton, and Jovi.

Mayci and Jacob Neeley pose together
Instagram

Mayci and Jacob Neeley

Status: Still Together

Mayci got pregnant for the first time in 2015 when she was 19 and intended to marry then-boyfriend Arik. Both attended Brigham Young University, but sadly, Arik passed away before Hudson was born.

After Arik’s death, Jacob entered their lives. Starting out as friends, Mayci and Jacob quickly grew close. Jacob and Mayci’s son bonded over time.

These two are going strong. Mayci and Jacob traveled around Europe with their family last summer and crossed a destination she wanted to go to off her list: Switzerland.

Demi Engemann and Brett Engemann standing next to each other.
Disney / Natalie Cass

Demi and Brett Engemann

Status: Still Together

Not involved in the swingers scandal, Demi revealed that she and her husband Brett have attended the parties where that would happen.

At times, she even saw Taylor flirting with Brett. Both women claim something different about the situation. Taylor is adamant that she knew, but Demi keeps saying that she didn’t know and that’s why she was upset.

As of now, the age-gap relationship seems to be doing fine. They have a 16-year age difference.

Demi and Brett’s connection to Fruity Pebbles drama caused issues for the couple. They did something naughty with the cereal. Whitney, who had heard the story from Demi, opened up about it on camera, something the couple preferred to keep a secret.

Demi has since told Us Weekly that she and her husband have gotten over that and just see it as a funny joke.

Similiar to Jessi and Jordan, Demi and Brett also have a blended family. Brett has two sons from a previous relationship, and Demi has a daughter.

Layla Taylor posing on Instagram
Instagram

Layla Taylor

Status: Dating Someone New

After having a divorce party during Season 1 of Mormon Wives, fans of the show are wondering what Layla has been up to since her separation from her ex-husband Clayton Wessel.

And most of all, they’re curious to find out if she’s had an orgasm since then. (Inside Mormon Wives joke.)

It hasn’t happened yet, she revealed to US Weekly. However, she and her new boyfriend are working on it. The new man in her life is also Mormon.

The 23-year-old, who is the youngest of the group, has two kids with her ex. They married after she learned she was pregnant and never had the easiest relationship.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

