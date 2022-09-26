Bravo is getting some (possibly much-needed) help in the October 2 episode of SEAL Team.

New series regular Raffi Barsoumian makes his debut as Omar, a Senior Chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL, in “Growing Pains,” and you can see him with the team in the photos below. He’s the son of Syrian immigrants with a deep understanding of the Middle East and calls upon that knowledge to help navigate missions in the region. And his debut comes as Bravo is adjusting to operating without one of its own, Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot), who is not only recovering after losing his leg in a massive ambush but also ready to work with Green Team, as he’d previously planned to spend time with his family.

“He has the burden of, unfortunately, even though he’s not literally replacing Clay, [being] the new guy on the team,” showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TV Insider of Omar. “He has obviously huge shoes to fill, let alone the way Clay left the team was so traumatic for everybody that — not that the guys are holding that against Omar for being there — he has a lot to prove to this tight-knit group.”

He continued, “he does have some of the qualities of Clay, but he’s his own man, his own person. There’s gonna be some growing pains with him integrating into the team, as you would expect. The hope is that he’s gonna be able to win over the trust of his Bravo teammate as the season progresses.”

In “Growing Pains,” the members of Bravo find unlikely allies as they’re deployed to Northern Syria to track down those responsible for the attack on the U.S.S. Crampton. Check out the photos below.

SEAL Team, Sundays, Paramount+