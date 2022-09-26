‘SEAL Team’: Raffi Barsoumian’s Omar Joins Bravo as Clay Continues to Recover (PHOTOS)

Judd Lormand as Eric Blackburn, Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza, David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Bravo is getting some (possibly much-needed) help in the October 2 episode of SEAL Team.

New series regular Raffi Barsoumian makes his debut as Omar, a Senior Chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL, in “Growing Pains,” and you can see him with the team in the photos below. He’s the son of Syrian immigrants with a deep understanding of the Middle East and calls upon that knowledge to help navigate missions in the region. And his debut comes as Bravo is adjusting to operating without one of its own, Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot), who is not only recovering after losing his leg in a massive ambush but also ready to work with Green Team, as he’d previously planned to spend time with his family.

“He has the burden of, unfortunately, even though he’s not literally replacing Clay, [being] the new guy on the team,” showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TV Insider of Omar. “He has obviously huge shoes to fill, let alone the way Clay left the team was so traumatic for everybody that — not that the guys are holding that against Omar for being there — he has a lot to prove to this tight-knit group.”

He continued, “he does have some of the qualities of Clay, but he’s his own man, his own person. There’s gonna be some growing pains with him integrating into the team, as you would expect. The hope is that he’s gonna be able to win over the trust of his Bravo teammate as the season progresses.”

In “Growing Pains,” the members of Bravo find unlikely allies as they’re deployed to Northern Syria to track down those responsible for the attack on the U.S.S. Crampton. Check out the photos below.

AJ Buckley as Sonny Quinn, Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Sonny Quinn’s (AJ Buckley) once again by his battle boo’s side

Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry, David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) and Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.), and Jason (David Boreanaz)

Judd Lormand as Eric Blackburn, Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza, David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Eric Blackburn (Judd Lormand), Omar Hamza (Raffi Barsoumian), and Jason

Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza, David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Omar and Jason

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Justin Melnick as Brock in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Jason and Brock (Justin Melnick)

Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza, AJ Buckley as Sonny Quinn in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Omar and Sonny

Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza, Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Omar, meet Clay (Max Thieriot)

Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza, Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Omar and Clay

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, AJ Buckley as Sonny Quinn, Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry, Tyler Grey as Trent in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Jason, Sonny, Omar, Ray, and Trent (Tyler Grey)

Tyler Grey as Trent, Justin Melnick as Brock, David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry, Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Bravo ready to move

Tyler Grey as Trent, David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Trent, Jason, and Ray

Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza, AJ Buckley as Sonny Quinn, Justin Melnick as Brock, David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry in SEAL Team
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Bravo

