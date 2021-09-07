‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Premiere: Bravo Prepares for a Covert Mission (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Toni Trucks, David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley in SEAL Team
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Bravo is back, after losing one of its own, and SEAL Team Season 5 is kicking off not with a training exercise as they thought, but something much more important.

In the premiere, “Trust, But Verify: Part 1,” everyone is shocked to learn that what was said to be a training exercise is actually “cover for a covert mission to get a weapons expert out of one of the most dangerous countries in the world,” according to CBS. It looks like the team’s finding out just what to expect in the photos released, which you can check out below.

As you may recall, Season 4 ended with Full Metal (Scott Foxx) dying as a result of injuries he sustained while saving his team from an RPG. As for the rest of the team, Jason (David Boreanaz) worried us with that headache (which Boreanaz said is “a little red flag for him”), and Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) began facing his trauma and admitted he has PTSD.

'SEAL Team' Season 5 Is in Production: 'It's Going to Be Something Special' (VIDEO)See Also

'SEAL Team' Season 5 Is in Production: 'It's Going to Be Something Special' (VIDEO)

The first four episodes will air on CBS before the drama moves over to Paramount+.

Sonny (AJ Buckley) became a father and was considering a move to Texas. He even asked Davis (Toni Trucks) to go with him. Considering the two are very much part of this mission, that seems to confirm they’re not going anywhere — but what’s the deal with the photo of the two of them alone? Also, Clay (Max Thieriot) proposed to Stella (Alona Tal) and they got married!

The premiere is one of four episodes that will be airing on CBS, on a new night, Sundays, beginning on October 10, at 10/9c, this fall. After that, the military drama will move over to Paramount+.

SEAL Team, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 10, 10/9c, CBS

Justin Melnick, Max Thieriot, David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley, Neil Brown Jr in SEAL Team
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Bravo’s listening.

Toni Trucks as David, Judd Lormand as Blackburn in SEAL Team
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) and Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn (Judd Lormand).

Justin Melnick, Max Thieriot, David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley in SEAL Team
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

How’s fatherhood treating Sonny (AJ Buckley)?

Justin Melnick, David Boreanaz, and Max Thieriot in SEAL Team
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Brock Reynolds (Justin Melnick), Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), and Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot).

Neil Brown Jr. as Ray, AJ Buckley as Sonny in SEAL Team
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) and Sonny.

Toni Trucks as Davis, Judd Lormand as Blackburn in SEAL Team
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

What do they know about the mission?

AJ Buckley as Sonny, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray in SEAL Team
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Sonny and Ray.

Max Thieriot as Clay, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray in SEAL Team
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Clay and Ray.

AJ Buckley as Sonny, Toni Trucks as Davis in SEAL Team
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Might we actually see Sonny and Davis happy together in Season 5?

SEAL Team - CBS

SEAL Team where to stream

SEAL Team

A.J. Buckley

David Boreanaz

Max Thieriot

Neil Brown Jr.

Toni Trucks