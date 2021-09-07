‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Premiere: Bravo Prepares for a Covert Mission (PHOTOS)

Bravo is back, after losing one of its own, and SEAL Team Season 5 is kicking off not with a training exercise as they thought, but something much more important.

In the premiere, “Trust, But Verify: Part 1,” everyone is shocked to learn that what was said to be a training exercise is actually “cover for a covert mission to get a weapons expert out of one of the most dangerous countries in the world,” according to CBS. It looks like the team’s finding out just what to expect in the photos released, which you can check out below.

As you may recall, Season 4 ended with Full Metal (Scott Foxx) dying as a result of injuries he sustained while saving his team from an RPG. As for the rest of the team, Jason (David Boreanaz) worried us with that headache (which Boreanaz said is “a little red flag for him”), and Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) began facing his trauma and admitted he has PTSD.

Sonny (AJ Buckley) became a father and was considering a move to Texas. He even asked Davis (Toni Trucks) to go with him. Considering the two are very much part of this mission, that seems to confirm they’re not going anywhere — but what’s the deal with the photo of the two of them alone? Also, Clay (Max Thieriot) proposed to Stella (Alona Tal) and they got married!

The premiere is one of four episodes that will be airing on CBS, on a new night, Sundays, beginning on October 10, at 10/9c, this fall. After that, the military drama will move over to Paramount+.

SEAL Team, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 10, 10/9c, CBS