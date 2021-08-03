‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Is in Production: ‘It’s Going to Be Something Special’ (VIDEO)

The SEAL Team cast is back on set, filming the upcoming fifth season (which will air on CBS and Paramount+).

The show’s official Twitter account posted a video of star Neil Brown Jr. (who plays Ray Perry) sharing the news on August 2. “We cannot wait for you to see what’s coming this fall. It’s going to be something special,” he says. “Thanks for sticking with us.” (If you prefer your announcement with a little more bark, there’s one for you as well.)

This comes after David Boreanaz (who plays Jason Hayes and serves as an executive producer) wrote on Instagram that filming was starting on July 19, alongside a video summing up his character’s journey.

“Tomorrow morning at 7AM I get to put the shoes on of Sonny Quinn once again,” A.J. Buckley wrote on Instagram on July 21. “There has not been one morning, when I’m driving to work, that I did not look up to the sky and say thank you. Let’s go Season 5 !!!”

SEAL Team will start its fifth season on CBS on October 10, with the first four episodes airing as a special event Sundays at 10/9c. After that, it will move over to Paramount+.

“I know we’ll be able to take our show to a deeper, darker place as far as storytelling is concerned,” Boreanaz told TV Insider of the move to streaming. “You have the ability to be a little bit more creative and you definitely have more screen time.”

SEAL Team, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 10, 10/9c, CBS