‘SEAL Team’ Episode 100 Promo: Bravo Needs to Worry About Clay (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Justin Melnick, Tyler Grey, David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley, and Max Thieriot in 'SEAL Team'
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

SEAL Team celebrates a major milestone — 100 episodes — with the aptly titled “Watch Your Six” on October 23.

And based on the promo and photos, both of which you can check out below, Bravo needs to sit Clay (Max Thieriot) down for a talk. The end of the last episode saw him walk out on his wife Stella (Alona Tal) after accusing her of not trusting him to watch over their son. It looks like Bravo was forced to return stateside, even with their mission in Syria not complete, at just the right time.

'SEAL Team' Showrunner on Movie, Future of Show & Finding Home on Paramount+See Also

'SEAL Team' Showrunner on Movie, Future of Show & Finding Home on Paramount+

Plus, find out how Season 6 will end for Bravo.

Now, in “Watch Your Six,” upon returning home, Bravo finds themselves on a deeply personal mission. As the promo shows, Sonny (A.J. Buckley) is the one to find out that Clay’s not sleeping at home, while Jason (David Boreanaz) learns from Blackburn (Judd Lormand) that Clay’s “superiors suggested he take some time off after some erratic behavior.”

Clay’s brothers then go with him into the mountains, but they’ll soon find that he’s been taking pills. (We saw him hiding that from Stella.) He lashes out at them: “I might be off Bravo, but you all are the ones who forgot what being a team guy’s about.” And then he insists, “I can handle my s**t.” But as Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) points out, “I am here to tell you you cannot.” Watch the promo to see why it looks like he’s right:

Scroll down to check out the photos — including a sweet moment between Jason and Mandy (Jessica Paré) from the 100th episode of the military drama.

SEAL Team, Sundays, Paramount+

Max Thieriot in 'SEAL Team'
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Clay (Max Thieriot)

Toni Trucks in 'SEAL Team'
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Davis (Toni Trucks)

Judd Lormand in 'SEAL Team'
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Blackburn (Judd Lormand)

David Boreanaz and Jessica Pare in 'SEAL Team'
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Jason (David Boreanaz) and Mandy (Jessica Pare)

AJ Buckley in 'SEAL Team'

Sonny (AJ Buckley)

David Boreanaz, Justin Melnick, Max Thieriot, AJ Buckley and Tyler Grey in 'SEAL Team'
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Bravo

Max Thieriot in 'SEAL Team'
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

What’s on the map?

Tyler Grey, David Boreanaz, and AJ Buckley in SEAL TEAM,
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Trent (Tyler Grey), Jason, and Sonny

David Boreanaz and Max Thieriot in 'SEAL Team'
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Jason and Clay

SEAL Team - Paramount+

SEAL Team where to stream

SEAL Team

A.J. Buckley

David Boreanaz

Jessica Paré

Max Thieriot

Toni Trucks