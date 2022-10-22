SEAL Team celebrates a major milestone — 100 episodes — with the aptly titled “Watch Your Six” on October 23.

And based on the promo and photos, both of which you can check out below, Bravo needs to sit Clay (Max Thieriot) down for a talk. The end of the last episode saw him walk out on his wife Stella (Alona Tal) after accusing her of not trusting him to watch over their son. It looks like Bravo was forced to return stateside, even with their mission in Syria not complete, at just the right time.

Now, in “Watch Your Six,” upon returning home, Bravo finds themselves on a deeply personal mission. As the promo shows, Sonny (A.J. Buckley) is the one to find out that Clay’s not sleeping at home, while Jason (David Boreanaz) learns from Blackburn (Judd Lormand) that Clay’s “superiors suggested he take some time off after some erratic behavior.”

Clay’s brothers then go with him into the mountains, but they’ll soon find that he’s been taking pills. (We saw him hiding that from Stella.) He lashes out at them: “I might be off Bravo, but you all are the ones who forgot what being a team guy’s about.” And then he insists, “I can handle my s**t.” But as Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) points out, “I am here to tell you you cannot.” Watch the promo to see why it looks like he’s right:

Next on #SEALTeam, having each other’s backs has never been more important. pic.twitter.com/IXVDxefPps — SEAL Team (@SEALTeam_pplus) October 17, 2022

Scroll down to check out the photos — including a sweet moment between Jason and Mandy (Jessica Paré) from the 100th episode of the military drama.

SEAL Team, Sundays, Paramount+