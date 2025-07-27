8 Original ‘Scrubs’ Stars We Need to See in ABC’s Revival

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Neil Flynn, Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, and more 'Scrubs' stars we want to see return in the revival
Bob D'Amico / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

Scrubs

 More

Scrubs is gearing up for a return with its three leading stars already signed on to feature as series regulars in ABC’s upcoming revival, but there are still a few fan favorites missing from the roster that we’re dying to see return.

With original series creator Bill Lawrence back at the helm, we can’t help but keep our fingers crossed for more original stars to appear beyond Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke, who return as Dr. John “JD” Dorian, Dr. Christopher Turk, and Dr. Elliot Reid, respectively. While we have faith others will return, it’s never too early to start compiling a wish list of performers that need to come back for this highly anticipated revival.

Scrubs - Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison

Courtesy of NBC / Getty Images

Whether it’s Judy Reyes‘s Carla or John C. McGinley‘s Dr. Cox, there is definitely room for more returns, whoever your favorite stars were from the original show. Below, we’re breaking down some of the cast members we’d like to see return in the revival alongside Braff, Faison, and Chalke. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know who you want to see in the Scrubs revival in the comments section.

Scrubs revival, Premiere, TBA, ABC

Judy Reyes as Carla for 'Scrubs'
Bob D'Amico / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

Judy Reyes as Nurse Carla Espinosa

A key player in the original series, Reyes portrayed Carla Espinosa, a nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital who ultimately fell in love with and married Turk. If Faison’s back, then certainly Reyes has to reprise her role, and not just to provide viewers with a relationship status update. As fans will recall, Carla and Turk had their tough times, but we can’t imagine the duo apart for long. When we asked Reyes about her desire to come back, she said, “Sure! I would love to know what Carla’s doing 25 years later.” Make it happen, ABC!

John C. McGinley as Dr. Cox on 'Scrubs'
Bob D'Amico / ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox

Is Scrubs really Scrubs without Dr. Cox? In the original series, John C. McGinley played the hardened physician who gave newbie JD a run for his money, eventually becoming his mentor and friend. Considering his impact on the show, it would be tough to tune in without McGinley reprising his role. When fans last saw him, he was the Chief of Medicine at New Sacred Heart Hospital; perhaps he’d still be filling that role today. Only time will tell, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed; after all, McGinley has offered up some hopeful commentary on the matter.

Christa Miller as Jordan in 'Scrubs'
Mitch Haaseth / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Christa Miller as Jordan Sullivan

And with Dr. Cox, you couldn’t go without Christa Miller‘s Jordan Sullivan, his ex-wife and love. The on-again-off-again couple were a highlight of the original series, and we’d love to see where they’re at now. Plus, Miller is married to Lawrence in real life and has featured in several of his other titles, including the Emmy-nominated Shrinking. In other words, they always seem up for a collaboration, so who’s to say the Scrubs reunion wouldn’t be a perfect opportunity for another?

Ken Jenkins as Dr. Kelso in 'Scrubs'
Bob D'Amico / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

Ken Jenkins as Dr. Bob Kelso

Ken Jenkins played the curmudgeonly former Chief of Medicine, Dr. Bob Kelso, at Sacred Heart Hospital, and despite his retirement, we’d love to see what he’s up to at this point in time. Jenkins’s most recent onscreen role was in 2019, though, so his participation in the revival may seem unlikely, but we’d accept a cameo appearance if he were up for the task.

Aloma Wright as Nurse Roberts in 'Scrubs'
Mitch Haaseth / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Aloma Wright as Nurse Shirley Richards

Likewise, Aloma Wright portrayed Nurse Shirley Richards on the series, stepping in after her previous character, Nurse Laverne Roberts, was killed off. Apparently, Lawrence killed off Nurse Roberts, believing it to be Scrubs‘ final season, but when that wasn’t the case, he resurrected Wright onscreen as Nurse Richards, whose likeness to Nurse Roberts was often joked about in the show.

Robert Quinlan as Todd in 'Scrubs' - 'Our New Girl-Bro'
Mitch Haddad/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Robert Maschio as Todd "The Todd" Quinlan

Robert Maschio memorably portrayed surgeon Todd “The Todd” Quinlan, scrubbing in alongside Turk. Known for his hardcore high-fives, The Todd was always making risque jokes, wore a flaming scrub cap, and focused a lot on working out. Considering his behavior at the hospital, we’re not sure he’d be employable by today’s standards, but maybe that could be a fun plot point if he were to return. Whether or not his objectification of others is wanted, we certainly wouldn’t mind seeing him back on our screens.

Neil Flynn as Janitor on 'Scrubs'
Bob D'Amico / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

Neil Flynn as Janitor

Neil Flynn‘s been a longtime collaborator with Lawrence, so we have strong hopes he’d make a return as the Janitor who often terrorized JD and Turk. The mysterious character was a staple of the original series, so it feels like a requirement that he be involved in the revival. Whether he’s back scrubbing floors or in a new position of power, we’re certainly curious about his potential reemergence.

Elizabeth Banks in 'Scrubs'
Karen Neal / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks as Dr. Kim Briggs

Additionally, it would make sense to include Dr. Kim Briggs (Elizabeth Banks) in the mix as she is the mother to JD’s son, Sam. Considering the years since the original series, JD and Kim’s son is likely quite grown up, but still in need of co-parenting. Her return would mostly depend on how far into the future the revival is set.

Scrubs

Aloma Wright

Bill Lawrence

Christa Miller

Donald Faison

Elizabeth Banks

John C. McGinley

Judy Reyes

Ken Jenkins

Neil Flynn

Robert Maschio

Sarah Chalke

Zach Braff




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Interview With the Vampire and Talamasca - San Diego Comic-Con 2025 portraits
1
‘IWTV’ & ‘Talamasca’ Stars Light up Our Comic-Con Studio
Alexi Hawley and Nathan Fillion at SDCC 2025
2
Nathan Fillion & Alexi Hawley’s ‘Rookie’ Panel at SDCC Fueled by Good Vibes
Matt Groening
3
‘The Simpsons’ Creator Makes Bold Predictions About Elon Musk, Statue of Liberty & Republican Parents
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood's Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater, and 'Outlander's Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin pose for potraits at TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine's SDCC 2025 studio
4
See ‘Outlander’ & ‘Blood of My Blood’s Stars Take Over Our SDCC 2025 Portrait Studio
Kathleen Gati — 'General Hospital'
5
Kathleen Gati Is Making ‘General Hospital’ Wicked Fun Once More!