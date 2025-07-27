Scrubs is gearing up for a return with its three leading stars already signed on to feature as series regulars in ABC’s upcoming revival, but there are still a few fan favorites missing from the roster that we’re dying to see return.

With original series creator Bill Lawrence back at the helm, we can’t help but keep our fingers crossed for more original stars to appear beyond Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke, who return as Dr. John “JD” Dorian, Dr. Christopher Turk, and Dr. Elliot Reid, respectively. While we have faith others will return, it’s never too early to start compiling a wish list of performers that need to come back for this highly anticipated revival.

Whether it’s Judy Reyes‘s Carla or John C. McGinley‘s Dr. Cox, there is definitely room for more returns, whoever your favorite stars were from the original show. Below, we’re breaking down some of the cast members we’d like to see return in the revival alongside Braff, Faison, and Chalke. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know who you want to see in the Scrubs revival in the comments section.

Scrubs revival, Premiere, TBA, ABC