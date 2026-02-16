What To Know We take a look back at how Scrubs ended the first time and what it means for the revival.

Get a mini recap of how JD’s story left off alongside Turk, Elliott, and more.

Scrubs is almost back, which means it’s time for a refresher on how the characters’ stories ended when the show’s original run concluded.

For fans who were tuning in since 2001, they may recall that Scrubs technically had two finales, one in Season 8 and another in Season 9, but as we gear up for the arrival of the latest episodes, we’re focusing on Season 8’s two-part closer. Originally airing on NBC for seven seasons, the series moved to ABC for Season 8.

As Season 8 ran its course, the series seemed to reach a conclusion, but its ninth season shifted its focus from the original stars to a new set of up-and-coming doctors. Ultimately, Season 9 feels like a separate show altogether, making us focus on Season 8’s “My Finale, Part 1” and “My Finale, Part 2.”

In the episodes, JD (Zach Braff) prepares to leave Sacred Heart Hospital, embarking on a new chapter of his life outside of his comfort zone. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Elliott (Sarah Chalke), best friend Turk (Donald Faison), and mentor Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley), along with nurse Carla (Judy Reyes), were all staying put at the facility, continuing their work at Sacred Heart.

The final scene of the second episode sees JD exit the doors of the hospital, and a projection of moments plays out in front of him, hinting at his future, which he realizes can be anything he wants. Among the images he sees are a wedding for him and Elliott, a future child together, shared holidays with their family alongside Turk and Carla, and Dr. Cox and his love Jordan (Christa Miller).

Ultimately, JD and Elliott’s wedding and baby vision becomes a reality in Season 9 when they make a brief appearance in a time-jump storyline, but their role in the show is limited by comparison to the newest characters in the series. But as fans gear up for the newest episodes, Season 8’s conclusion of JD leaving lines up with the storyline of his return in the show’s revival.

As the logline for Scrubs teases, “JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.”

Don’t miss what happens when JD returns as Scrubs makes its triumphant TV comeback this February, and let us know what you hope to see from the series in the comments section below.

Scrubs, Premieres Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, ABC