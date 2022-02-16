‘Sanditon’ First Look: Charlotte Meets Old & New Friends in Season 2 (PHOTOS)

The return of Sanditon is mere weeks away, and in celebration of the Season 2 premiere, PBS Masterpiece has unveiled several first look photos featuring new and familiar faces alongside heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams).

Based on the final unfinished novel of the same name by Jane Austen, Sanditon brings viewers back to the titular coastal resort town as Charlotte returns with her younger sister Alison (Rosie Graham) in tow. Reuniting with the Parkers, Tom (Kris Marshall) and Mary (Kate Ashfield), along with pal Georgiana Lamb (Crystal Clarke), Charlotte could be in for a second chance at love after the devastating heartbreak she experienced with Sidney Parker (Theo James) in Season 1.

Get a first look at some of the newest cast members joining the series, along with fan-favorite characters making their triumphant returns. Scroll through the photos below for a peek into what’s ahead on Season 2, and stay tuned for the premiere arriving soon on PBS Masterpiece.

Sanditon, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 20, 9/8c, PBS (Check your local listings)