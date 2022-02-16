‘Sanditon’ First Look: Charlotte Meets Old & New Friends in Season 2 (PHOTOS)

The return of Sanditon is mere weeks away, and in celebration of the Season 2 premiere, PBS Masterpiece has unveiled several first look photos featuring new and familiar faces alongside heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams).

Based on the final unfinished novel of the same name by Jane Austen, Sanditon brings viewers back to the titular coastal resort town as Charlotte returns with her younger sister Alison (Rosie Graham) in tow. Reuniting with the Parkers, Tom (Kris Marshall) and Mary (Kate Ashfield), along with pal Georgiana Lamb (Crystal Clarke), Charlotte could be in for a second chance at love after the devastating heartbreak she experienced with Sidney Parker (Theo James) in Season 1.

Get a first look at some of the newest cast members joining the series, along with fan-favorite characters making their triumphant returns. Scroll through the photos below for a peek into what’s ahead on Season 2, and stay tuned for the premiere arriving soon on PBS Masterpiece.

Sanditon, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 20, 9/8c, PBS (Check your local listings)

Pals Georgiana and Charlotte are back together again for more drama, romance, and observation, as evidenced from this photo as the girls sit back and relax on a sofa.

Alison joins the mix this time around as she mingles with Charlotte and Georgiana for events around the seaside town.

Returning star Jack Fox reprises his role as Edward Denham and is joining the ranks of new recruits Captain Declan Fraser (Frank Blake) and Captain William Carter (Maxim Ays).

Also among the newbies is Colonel Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones), seen here alongside Frank Blake’s Captain Fraser.

Back with a new outlook on life, Charlotte is focusing on her independence and taking charge of her future following her heartbreak at the hands of Sidney.

As teased in a recent trailer, Charlotte’s taking on a new gig as a governess, and part of her position involves working with newcomers Leonora Colbourne (Flora Mitchell) and Augusta Markham (Eloise Webb).

Without her former guardian Sidney Parker around, Georgiana’s on high alert as she evades potential fortune seekers within Sanditon’s dating pool.

It’s a Parker family reunion for Arthur (Turlough Convery), Tom, and Mary, who maintain an integral role in Charlotte’s life within the series.

Get ready to meet Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), one of Sanditon’s newest inhabitants. He’s a wealthy man who is described as cerebral and antisocial.

On the flip side, there’s Colonel Lennox, who is fairly self-assured as an individual, in comparison to the more introverted Colbourne.

Meanwhile, Captain Carter strikes up a connection with Charlotte’s sister Alison during the course of Season 2.

And Alexander Vlahos steps in as a worldly and enigmatic presence with his role as Charles Lockhart.

