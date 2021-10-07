Where ‘Riverdale’ Left Its Couples at the End of Season 5

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Riverdale Season 5 finale “RIVERDALE: RIP (?)”]

Life in Riverdale is changing, and we don’t just mean from the bomb (!) Hiram (Mark Consuelos) left under Archie’s (KJ Apa) bed on his way out of town for his exile… or whatever’s going on in the promo for the five-episode event, “Rivervale,” kicking off Season 6 on November 16.

After a time jump at the beginning of Season 5 to take the teens into their adult years (and past college), everyone was pretty much drawn back to Riverdale. And yes, some things were different (like Archie and his friends ending up becoming the fire department) and sure, by the finale, it had been decided that the town would now be governed by a committee, but what stays the same is that the relationships are very, very complicated.

And sure, at one point, it looked like we might just end up with the same couples from high school — Archie and Veronica (Camila Mendes), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) — but by the finale things had taken a turn. Below, we recap who’s together, who’s not, and who’s at least starting something heading into Season 6.

Riverdale, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, November 16, 9/8c, The CW

Camila Mendes as Veronica, KJ Apa as Archie in Riverdale
Dean Buscher/The CW

Veronica & Archie

Status: Broken up

The two tried to make it work again, even as her marriage wasn’t officially over, but decided they wanted different things. Plus, she was planning to move back to New York while Riverdale remains his future. But with her staying in town now, it’s hard to say they’re truly over for good.

Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Lili Reinhart as Betty in Riverdale
The CW

Betty & Jughead

Status: Broken up

Betty and Jughead’s relationship fell apart before they went off to college after he found out about her and Archie. Then came that voicemail he left her while drunk in New York. The two were back to investigating together near the end of Season 5, but both are now involved with other people. But we find it hard to imagine that Riverdale won’t, in some way, revisit their romantic relationship at some point in the future.

Vanessa Morgan as Toni, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl in Riverdale
Dean Buscher/The CW

Cheryl & Toni

Status: Broken up

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) relationship didn’t make it past high school, and right now, Cheryl seems a bit more focused on the sins of the past and making Archie, Betty, and Jughead pay for what happened with their ancestors.

KJ Apa as Archie, Lili Reinhart as Betty in Riverdale
The CW

Betty & Archie

Status: Together

After briefly trying a friends with benefits relationship earlier in the season, Betty and Archie seemed to move on to strictly friends without any benefits. But in the finale, they decided to not only revisit crossing that line but doing so as an actual relationship. That bomb under his bed did prevent them from taking off more than Archie’s shirt, but will this time be what puts an end to the start-and-stop of their relationship?

Camila Mendes as Veronica, Charles Melton as Reggie in Riverdale
Bettina Strauss/The CW

Veronica & Reggie

Status: Unknown

The two have been working together since he walked away from working for her father, and now they’re planning to open a casino in Riverdale — even without the committee’s approval. They kissed in the finale, but we’ll have to wait to see if that blossoms into a relationship.

Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha, Cole Sprouse as Jughead in Riverdale
The CW

Jughead & Tabitha

Status: Together

After she asked him to be her fake boyfriend for a dinner with her parents, the two got together. They even went on a date in the finale, during. which they talked about living together (already?!).

Vanessa Morgan as Toni, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs in Riverdale
The CW

Toni & Fangs

Status: Together

In definitely surprising news, they are not only raising a baby (without Kevin, as originally planned) but also dating and ruling the Serpents together.

Mӓdchen Amick as Alice, Ryan Robbins as Frank in Riverdale
The CW

Alice & Frank

Status: Possibly dating in the future?

As Frank (Ryan Robbins) checked if Alice (Mӓdchen Amick) was getting out of the house after losing her daughter Polly, she said she was trying to, and asked: “Why do you have something in mind?” As the only two adults really hanging around town full-time, it’s not surprising.

