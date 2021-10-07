Where ‘Riverdale’ Left Its Couples at the End of Season 5

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Riverdale Season 5 finale “RIVERDALE: RIP (?)”]

Life in Riverdale is changing, and we don’t just mean from the bomb (!) Hiram (Mark Consuelos) left under Archie’s (KJ Apa) bed on his way out of town for his exile… or whatever’s going on in the promo for the five-episode event, “Rivervale,” kicking off Season 6 on November 16.

After a time jump at the beginning of Season 5 to take the teens into their adult years (and past college), everyone was pretty much drawn back to Riverdale. And yes, some things were different (like Archie and his friends ending up becoming the fire department) and sure, by the finale, it had been decided that the town would now be governed by a committee, but what stays the same is that the relationships are very, very complicated.

And sure, at one point, it looked like we might just end up with the same couples from high school — Archie and Veronica (Camila Mendes), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) — but by the finale things had taken a turn. Below, we recap who’s together, who’s not, and who’s at least starting something heading into Season 6.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Riverdale, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, November 16, 9/8c, The CW