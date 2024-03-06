Turns out, Resident Alien‘s Harry and Asta are like (space)ships passing in the night.

“This is an exclusive,” revealed showrunner Chris Sheridan when he and the cast visited TV Insider at the Television Critics Association winter press event in Pasadena last month, as you can watch in the video interview above. “When I pitched [the show], you know, I had to come up with the whole first season and then a little bit of the second season, a little of the third season…I had them getting together in the second season.”

Adding that he “knew it was possible it wouldn’t go there,” Sheridan nonetheless had the idea to put Harry and Asta—who do get together in the comic books—in a romance. “They get together, there’s a baby, all this stuff…That was several years before anyone was cast in the show.”

Alan Tudyk and Sara Tomko, who play the pals from literally different worlds so perfectly on Syfy‘s beloved hit, agree that their boss made the right choice to keep them platonic. (TBH, samesies!) Instead, look for Harry to get his romantic feathers ruffled by Blue Avian process server, Heather (Edi Patterson).

“I love you, but I don’t love you,” joked Tomko, agreeing with Tudyk that it’s mostly fans of the comic books who “wish we would get together…they ship us.” And we can see why. This whole crew is a chemistry lesson, from the Harry-Asta energy to the familial off-camera vibe they bring as an ensemble. Case in point: How easily these folks, including costars Corey Reynolds (Mike) and Alice Wetterlund (D’Arcy), playfully riff off of one another while also exhibiting a deep investment in the happenings going on in Patience, Colorado.

And it’s that bond that has allowed Sheridan to craft a third season that really explores the emotional core of the town and these characters fans have fallen in love with.

“I think this season we get to just breathe a little easier and every episode has an incredible arc to it,” raves Tomko. “I think every time we did a table read of these episodes this season, we were like, ‘YEAH!’ [Like] every time we shut the page on another episode.”

Even the one with Corey, Levi Fielher‘s Mayor Ben and “the feet”?

