'Reign' Turns 10: Where's the TV Royalty Now?

Dan Clarendon
Megan Follows, Toby Regbo, Adelaide Kane, Anna Popplewell, and Torrance Coombs in 'Reign'
Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW Network/courtesy Everett Collection
Megan Follows, Toby Regbo, Adelaide Kane, Anna Popplewell, and Torrance Coombs in 'Reign'
For years, The CW stuck to present-day stories — save for the occasional retro series like the ’80s-set Sex and the City prequel The Carrie Diaries. So it was quite the swing when the network rewound the clock more than four centuries for the historical drama Reign.

Reign, which premiered on October 17, 2013, was a highly-fictionalized take on the life story of Mary Stuart (Adelaide Kane), who’d become Mary, Queen of Scots. As the series starts, Mary travels to France with her ladies-in-waiting for an arranged marriage to Prince Francis (Toby Regbo), but soon her head is turned by Francis’ (fictitious) half-brother, Bash (Torrance Coombs). Complicating the royal rendezvous is Catherine de’ Medici (Megan Follows), who has it on Nostradamus’ (Rossif Sutherland) authority that Francis’ impending marriage to Mary will be his undoing…

“Romance, conspiracies, social class evaluations, backstabbers, marvelous costume design, and accents galore, Reign had everything you wanted out of a period piece,” TV Insider raved in a tribute to underrated CW shows.

With Reign turning 10 on October 17, read on to see what its 10 longest-serving stars have been up to.

Adelaide Kane
Ming Yeung/Getty Images

Adelaide Kane (Mary Stuart)

Kane now stars as Dr. Jules Millin on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, and she guest starred in an episode of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds this year. In other post-Reign gigs, she also recurred on SEAL Team and Once Upon a Time.

Torrance Coombs
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Children Mending Hearts

Torrance Coombs (Sebastian “Bash” de Poitiers)

Coombs moved on from Reign with a starring role as Count Paris in the ABC period romance series Still Star-Crossed and a recurring role as Declan in the CW vampire series The Originals. He also starred in the Hallmark movies Royally Ever After and Romance in the Air.

Toby Regbo
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Toby Regbo (Francis de Valois)

Regbo played a young Dumbledore in the 2018 film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Gindelwald, reprising a part he played in the penultimate Harry Potter film. He also starred as Æthelred in the Netflix series The Last Kingdom. Coming up, he’ll appear in Julian FellowesBelgravia: The Next Chapter on MGM+.

Megan Follows
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Megan Follows (Catherine de’ Medici)

Since Reign, Follows has appeared in the TV shows Wynonna Earp, October Faction, Heartland, and The Republic of Sarah, in several episodes of each. She has also continued her directing career, helming the holiday fare Christmas Around the Corner and Marry Me This Christmas.

Celina Sinden and Rossif Sutherland
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Celina Sinden (Greer Castleroy)

Sinden, seen here with husband and Reign costar Sutherland in 2015, recently appeared in the films The Outpost, also starring Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom, and The Retreat. Earlier this year, she played the title role in the Lifetime true-crime movie Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias.

Anna Popplewell
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

Anna Popplewell (Lola Narcisse)

Popplewell starred in the 2022 interactive movie The Gallery and played Kate in this year’s horror film The Nun II. She’s also a prolific narrator, having lent her voice to the audiobook versions of AJ Pearce’s Dear Mrs Bird, Yours Cheerfully, and Mrs Porter Calling, for instance.

Caitlin Stasey
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Caitlin Stasey (Kenna de Poitiers)

You may have seen Stasey’s face at your multiplex last year: She starred in the hit horror film Smile, and her character got a close-up on the poster. The actor also starred as Saskia in the Prime Video comedy series Class of ‘07 and as Johnny Panic in the final season of FX crime drama Mayans M.C.

Craig Parker
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Craig Parker (Stéphane Narcisse)

Parker recently recurred as Alistair Crane in The CW’s Charmed and as Yuri Elwin in Freeform’s Good Trouble, appearing in 11 episodes of each. He also headed back to his native New Zealand this year to reprise his role as Guy Warner in the soap Shortland Street.

Jonathan Keltz
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jonathan Keltz (Leith Bayard)

Keltz extended his TV “reign” with starring roles in the Hallmark movies Once Upon a Prince and Fit for a Prince before taking a sharp left turn for the Lifetime movie Stalked by a Prince. Now he’s recurring as Detective Wiseman in the Prime Video thriller Wilderness.

Rose Williams
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rose Williams (Claude de Valois)

Williams currently headlines the historical drama Sanditon, playing Charlotte Heywood in the PBS production. She also appeared in the AMC+ Western series That Dirty Black Bag and starred in the 2022 historical dramedy film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

