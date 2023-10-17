‘Reign’ Turns 10: Where’s the TV Royalty Now?

For years, The CW stuck to present-day stories — save for the occasional retro series like the ’80s-set Sex and the City prequel The Carrie Diaries. So it was quite the swing when the network rewound the clock more than four centuries for the historical drama Reign.

Reign, which premiered on October 17, 2013, was a highly-fictionalized take on the life story of Mary Stuart (Adelaide Kane), who’d become Mary, Queen of Scots. As the series starts, Mary travels to France with her ladies-in-waiting for an arranged marriage to Prince Francis (Toby Regbo), but soon her head is turned by Francis’ (fictitious) half-brother, Bash (Torrance Coombs). Complicating the royal rendezvous is Catherine de’ Medici (Megan Follows), who has it on Nostradamus’ (Rossif Sutherland) authority that Francis’ impending marriage to Mary will be his undoing…

“Romance, conspiracies, social class evaluations, backstabbers, marvelous costume design, and accents galore, Reign had everything you wanted out of a period piece,” TV Insider raved in a tribute to underrated CW shows.

With Reign turning 10 on October 17, read on to see what its 10 longest-serving stars have been up to.