‘The Carrie Diaries,’ ‘iZombie’ & More CW Shows That Deserve More Love

From period pieces and the 1980s to southern belles and zombies, the CW has had it all. Don’t get us wrong; we love Riverdale and Supergirl just as much as the next person, but we can’t help but rewatch some of our favorite, lesser-known programs from the network from time to time.

Scroll down for some CW shows that we think are underrated and are deserving of a lot more love, even in 2020, like Hart of Dixie, The Carrie Diaries, and iZombie. (Thanks to Netflix and the CW Seed, all of these shows are available to be streamed right now, so what are you waiting for?)