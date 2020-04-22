Lisa Kudrow, Jack Black & More Take on ‘Celebrity Escape Room’ (PHOTOS)

Red Nose Day 2020 is around the corner and some of your favorite stars have come together to raise awareness for the millions of children living in poverty across the United States and around the world.

Partnering with Comic Relief US, NBC hosts the event with a three-hour block of programming airing Thursday, May 21 beginning at 8/7c. Kicking the event off, Ben Stiller brings the fun of escape rooms to TV with a special over-the-top version of the concept, “Celebrity Escape Room,” airing ahead of the two-hour Red Nose Day Special which airs at 9/8c.

Serving as executive producers, Stiller and Jack Black are among the featured participants alongside an A-list cast of Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott. Hosting as the “Game Master,” Black will put his friends to the test as they work together to unlock a series of puzzle rooms to ultimately escape in a “heart-pounding adventure.”

“Kicking off with Ben Stiller’s hilarious ‘Celebrity Escape Room,’ NBC’s Red Nose Day lineup is the perfect vehicle to help drive this year’s fundraising efforts,” Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment said in a statement. “We are privileged to continue our support of this incredible cause in partnership with our amazing friends at Comic Relief US as we work together on behalf of children in need around the world.”

The players will only be allowed to ask the Game Master for three clues to help complete their escape and each room they solve will earn money that will be donated to Red Nose Day. Joining Stiller and Black as executive producers are Christine Taylor, Nicky Weinstock, Amiira Ruotola and Lee Metzger. The show is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Red Hour Productions.

During the special that will air afterwards, viewers will be treated to musical and comedy performances along with poignant documentary films that inform about the cause Red Nose Day is supporting. While physical Red Noses won’t be available in Walgreens locations like previous years due to the ongoing pandemic, supporters can still get in on the fun from home. By visiting NosesOn.com, donators can unlock their own digital Red Nose and share their #NosesOn selfies to show their support on social media.

“Through the power of laughter and entertainment, Red Nose Day serves as a galvanizing force, rallying Americans to come together to end child poverty,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “Together with our incredible partners and celebrity supporters, we are working to change the story for good for millions of children in the U.S. and around the world.”

Along with NBC and Walgreens, Mars Wrigley Confectionery and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have pledged their support for Red Nose Day. Funds raised are split evenly between domestic and international programs ensuring children in need are safe as well as healthy and educated.

Don’t miss the fun for charity when Red Nose Day arrives Thursday, May 21, and catch an exclusive sneak peek at the fun with Kudrow and Black in the “Celebrity Escape Room” below.

Red Nose Day Special, “Celebrity Escape Room,” Thursday, May 21, 8/7c, NBC