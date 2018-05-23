NBC's 'Red Nose Day' Hopes to Raise Even More Money for Children

Child poverty is no laughing matter, but NBC’s yearly campaign to fight the global crisis is sure to bring some smiles.

“Red Nose Day is all about making it fun to make a difference,” says Janet Scardino, CEO of Comic Relief USA, the nonprofit that brought the U.K.-created RND to the U.S. “The money raised supports children both here in America and around the world.”

In its first three years, the campaign has pulled in over $100 million to assist more than 8 million kids.

Once again, this year’s event will showcase special programming across NBC’s schedule. American Ninja Warrior kicks things off with celebs including World of Dance’s Derek Hough, singer Ne-Yo and gymnast Nastia Liukin running the obstacle course, followed by a new Hollywood Game Night (Sean Hayes, Jack Black, Isla Fisher and Sarah Silverman are among those competing).

And finally, Talking Dead’s Chris Hardwick hosts a slew of famous guests, including Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Hartley and Mindy Kaling, for the fourth annual hour-long Red Nose Day Special, during which viewers can call in to make donations.

“The whole night features some of the biggest names in entertainment giving it their all to raise money for the cause,” Scardino continues. “It’s sure to be awesome.” Viewers looking to lend a hand can buy their own red noses exclusively at Walgreens.

And don’t worry, Scardino promises you won’t be the only ones wearing them while watching. “As we say, ‘Noses on!’”

Red Nose Day, Thursday, May 24, 8/7c, NBC