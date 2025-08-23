15 Reality Stars Who Became Actors — Including Ariana Madix

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Yaya DaCosta, Ariana Madix, David Giuntoli
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ariana Madix, the wronged party in Vanderpump Rules#Scandoval cheating scandal, really made lemonade from her lemon of an ex-boyfriend. She’s now the host of Love Island USA, and she’s getting into acting, with stage and screen roles detailed below.

And Madix is far from the first celeb to go from unscripted to scripted — or, at least, ostensibly-unscripted to scripted. In the photo gallery below, scope out more than a dozen stars who made the same segue.

Jamie Chung
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jamie Chung

Chung may be the most famous former Real World star: The Real World: San Diego alum got roles in the films Dragonball Evolution and Sucker Punch, the TV show Once Upon a Time, and the Big Hero 6 franchise.

Stephen Colletti
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Lifetime

Stephen Colletti

Colletti got his start as a cast member of the reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, then started starring as Chase Adams on One Tree Hill. Soon, he’ll return to his reality roots as a cast member of The Traitors’ fourth season.

Yaya DaCosta
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Yaya DaCosta

Though television buffs know her as a star of Chicago Med, Our Kind of People, and The Lincoln Lawyer, DaCosta became a star as the runner-up in the third cycle of America’s Next Top Model.

David Giuntoli
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

David Giuntoli

Long before starring in A Million Little Things and even before taking the lead part in Grimm, Giuntoli starred in Road Rules: South Pacific, 2003’s 12th season of Road Rules.

Colleen Haskell
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Colleen Haskell

After competing in the Borneo-set debut season of Survivor in 2000, Haskell played Rob Schneider’s onscreen love interest in the 2001 comedy The Animal. She also guest-starred in That ’70s Show that same year.

Julianne Hough
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Julianne Hough

This Dancing With the Stars pro dancer-turned-host has starred in the films Burlesque, Footloose, and Rock of Ages; the TV special Grease Live!; and the Broadway play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

Jennifer Hudson
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Jennifer Hudson

Hudson went from American Idol Season 3 finalist to EGOT recipient. Her film roles include her Oscar-winning turn in Dreamgirls and parts in Sex and the City, Cats, and Respect, and she starred in The Color Purple on Broadway.

Kim Kardashian
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian

Much to Patti LuPone’s dismay, this Keeping Up With the Kardashians breakout starred in American Horror Story Season 12. Now, Kardashian is teaming up with producer Ryan Murphy again in the upcoming legal drama All’s Fair.

NeNe Leakes
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

NeNe Leakes

After rising to fame on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Leakes starred in the comedy series The New Normal and recurred on Glee. And just this year, the reality star had a cameo on Clean Slate.

Ariana Madix
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Ariana Madix

With Vanderpump Rules and #Scandoval behind her, Madix headed to Broadway, playing Roxie Hart in Chicago for more than two months. Now we’re learning she’ll guest-star in Season 2 of St. Denis Medical.

Eva Marcille
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Eva Marcille

Between winning America’s Next Top Model’s third cycle (edging out the aforementioned DaCosta) and joining RHOA for Season 10, Marcille showed off her acting chops in House of Payne and The Young and the Restless.

Katharine McPhee
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Katharine McPhee

McPhee came in second place in American Idol Season 5, then starred in the TV shows Smash and Scorpion. She also starred in the musical Waitress on Broadway and in the West End.

Nicole Richie
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vulture

Nicole Richie

Richie, an alum of The Simple Life, had a supporting role in the comedy series Great News and the lead role in the comedy NIkki Fre$h. And just last year, she appeared in the films Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead and Summer Camp.

Jordin Sparks
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jordin Sparks

Sparks was barely old enough to drive when she won Idol Season 5. Like other Idols before her, she turned to acting, playing Jenna in Broadway’s Waitress like McPhee did. She also starred in the films Sparkle and God Bless the Broken Road.

Maddie Ziegler
Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

Maddie Ziegler

Not only did Sia cast this Dance Moms star in her music videos, the singer also enlisted her for the (controversial) film Music. Ziegler’s other film credits include The Book of Henry, The Fallout, West Side Story, and My Old Ass.

Ariana Madix

Colleen Haskell

David Giuntoli

Eva Marcille

Jamie Chung

Jennifer Hudson

Jordin Sparks

Julianne Hough

Katharine McPhee

Kim Kardashian

Maddie Ziegler

NeNe Leakes

Nicole Richie

Stephen Colletti

Yaya DaCosta




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
BIG BROTHER Thursday August 21, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Rylie Jeffries. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
1
‘Big Brother’s Rylie Jeffries Was Shocked by Fan Backlash
BIG BROTHER Thursday August 21, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Katherine Woodman and Rylie Jeffries. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
2
‘Big Brother’: Katherine Woodman’s Dad & Step-Mom Speak Out
Colton Underwood from The Bachelor and Mark Ballas from Dancing With the Stars
3
Colton Underwood Teases ‘DWTS’ Partnership With ‘The Traitors’ Costar Mark Ballas
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott on Season 1 of HGTV's 'Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers'; Christina Haack on Season 1 of HGTV's 'The Flip Off.'
4
HGTV Fans Predict Channel Will Shut Down Soon Amid Programming Shakeups
Shawn Hatosy as Abbot — 'The Pitt'
5
Shawn Hatosy Looks Ahead to ‘The Pitt’ Season 2: Abbot’s Personal Life, Directing & More