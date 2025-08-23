Ariana Madix, the wronged party in Vanderpump Rules’ #Scandoval cheating scandal, really made lemonade from her lemon of an ex-boyfriend. She’s now the host of Love Island USA, and she’s getting into acting, with stage and screen roles detailed below.

And Madix is far from the first celeb to go from unscripted to scripted — or, at least, ostensibly-unscripted to scripted. In the photo gallery below, scope out more than a dozen stars who made the same segue.