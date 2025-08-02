Lena Dunham Pitched a ‘Scandoval’ Movie Starring Andrew Scott & Jennifer Lawrence

Lena Dunham once pitched a “Scandoval” movie to Andy Cohen, with Andrew Scott and Jennifer Lawrence starring as Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules.

On the July 29 episode of the Shut Up Evan Podcast, the Girls star, 39, shared her wild idea with host Evan Ross Katz. Dunham recounted her affinity with reality TV during the SAG-AFTRA writers’ strike during their chat, explaining she was particularly fond of Vanderpump Rules.

“I literally became so obsessed that I thought—what can we do while the writers’ strike is down?'” Dunham told Katz. “We should do a reenactment of the reunion in which Ariana confronts Tom and then takes Rachel/Raquel [Leviss] to town with trained actors.”

The Too Much creator continued, “We should basically create like a mini movie in which actors treat this as canon and get up and perform with all the passion and virtuosity of Shakespeare. I went so far as to abuse Andy Cohen‘s contact information to pitch him the idea.”

“I kept being like, ‘Andrew Scott is Tom Sandoval.’ You know? ‘Jennifer Lawrence is Ariana,’ she detailed. “I sounded like someone who was having a break with reality and thought I was Jesus. That’s how obsessive I was.”

Unfortunately, Cohen was not on board with Dunham’s Scandoval movie pitch. The Bravo personality did, however, host a live reading of the Scandoval reunion on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy. It starred Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Grossman, Amber Tamblyn, Susan Lucci, Carson Kressley, Chrissy Teigen, Brad Goreski, and John Arthur Hill.

A premiere date for Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules has not been announced. However, viewers already know that Madix, Sandoval, and Leivss will not return.

Vanderpump Rules, streaming on Peacock