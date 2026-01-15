‘Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 5: Meet the Cast & More to Know

Bravo is bringing together Housewives stars from seven different franchises to take part in Season 5 of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. More than two years since the show’s last season, RHUGT is returning in 2026 with a new format than we’ve seen in the past.

For Season 5, the Housewives in the cast will be making their way through memorable locations from the franchise’s history. In honor of the franchise’s 20th anniversary, the ladies will start in Orange County, where everything began back in 2006. They’ll travel to Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and Miami before a “grand finale” on the East Coast in New York City.

“Each stop will feature appearances by fan favorites from different cities to pay tribute to the past, embrace the present, and look toward the many miles ahead,” according to a press release from Bravo. “Along the way, viewers can expect nostalgic reunions, heartfelt revelations, effortless humor, and the larger-than-life dynamics that only Housewives can deliver.”

This format is different from past RHUGT seasons, which followed Housewives from different franchises as they vacationed together. For Season 1, the group went to Turks and Caicos, followed by trips to Massachusetts, Thailand, and St. Barts in subsequent seasons. A season in Morocco was filmed, but never aired due to Caroline Manzo‘s accusations of sexual assault against Brandi Glanville during production.

Scroll down to find out who’s in the main cast for Season 5 of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. These women will be joined by other notable Housewives in each city, but those names have not been revealed yet.

Gizelle Bryant
Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo

Gizelle Bryant

From The Real Housewives of Potomac and RHUGT Season 3

Luann de Lesseps
Ana York/Bravo

Luann de Lesseps

From The Real Housewives of New York City and RHUGT Seasons 1 and 4

Kyle Richards
Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo

Kyle Richards

From The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and RHUGT Season 1

Porsha WIlliams
Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Porsha Williams

From The Real Housewives of Atlanta and RHUGT Season 3

Teresa Giudice
Bravo

Teresa Giudice

From The Real Housewives of New Jersey and RHUGT Season 1

Lisa Barlow
Koury Angelo/Bravo

Lisa Barlow

Vicki Gunvalson
Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson

From The Real Housewives of Orange County and RHUGT Season 2

