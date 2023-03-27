Porsha Williams Discusses Possible ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Return

Porsha Williams, who starred in The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) from 2012 to 2021, has addressed the possibility of returning to the reality series, saying, “never say never.”

Williams recently returned to Bravo‘s The Real Housewives franchise as part of the third season of Peacock‘s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand, as a last-minute replacement for Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer. But could a trip back to Atlanta be on the cards?

Appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Sunday (March 27), Williams and her Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Gizelle Bryant spoke with host Andy Cohen about the new season, and Cohen was quick to ask about the potential return to RHOA.

“I knew that would be the number one question,” Williams said before continuing, “I think you said break?” Cohen clarified, “I said it’s a pause.”

“You said pause, right,” Williams added. “That might be possible. I’d say, never say never.”

Williams left RHOA after the thirteenth season and went on to start in the Bravo spinoff series Porsha’s Family Matters, which centered on the reality star and her extended family and documented Williams’ new relationship with her now husband Simon Guobadia. The show only aired for seven episodes and was not picked up for a second season.

Whether Williams returns to RHOA or not, fans will at least have to wait until Season 16 as filming on the fifteenth season has already concluded, according to Deadline, and is expected to begin airing in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, viewers can catch Williams on the third season of Ultimate Girl Trip, which premiered on March 23. In addition to Williams and Bryant, the series stars Candiace Dillard Bassett, Heather Gay, Leah McSweeney, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, and Whitney Rose.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand, Season 3, Peacock