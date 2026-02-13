Shelly Desai has died. The actor known for his roles in shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Men of a Certain Age, and ER, was 90 years old.

Desai’s death was announced by his family, but no cause has been given at this time. Born in Bombay, India, Desai settled in Los Angeles, where he died on February 10. He first traveled to the United States from Bombay in the 1960s to pursue a master’s degree in engineering before altering his path towards acting.

Through his journey, Desai lived in Chicago, New York, and ultimately ended up in Los Angeles. Desai began his career on stage with performances Off-Broadway and on Broadway in productions 1970’s Ghandi and 1981’s A Talent for Murder. One of Desai’s first roles in a big-screen production was in Brian De Palma‘s 1974 cult musical, Phantom of the Paradise.

Desai’s best known for his work on television, including his 14-episode arc as Carlos on Men of a Certain Age, the former TNT dramedy starring Ray Romano, Andre Braugher, and Scott Bakula. Meanwhile, he memorably portrayed Hwang, the sketchy landlord always hassling Charlie (Charlie Day) and Frank (Danny DeVito) for rent.

Desai appeared in three episodes as the character, including in Season 9’s unforgettable Thanksgiving-themed episode, “The Gang Squashes Their Beefs.” Desai’s last appearance on Always Sunny was in Season 11’s 2016 installment, “Being Frank.”

The actor also lent his vocals to several episodes of Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?, appeared in three episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and had a part in the 1991 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, “Data’s Day.”

Other TV credits of Desai’s include ER, Friends, NYPD Blue, Ugly Betty, Baskets, St. Elsewhere, The A-Team, Moonlighting, thirtysomething, Hill Street Blues, and much more. Other film roles include parts in Thelma & Louise, Toys, Clifford, Midnight Clear, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

According to Deadline, Desai was in the midst of filming three AT&T commercials at the time of his death. Desai leaves behind his wife Phyllis, stepdaughters April and Dawn, as well as three grandchildren.