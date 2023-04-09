Caroline Manzo Vows Never to Return to ‘Housewives’ After ‘Traumatic’ Incident on ‘Girls Trip’

Caroline Manzo
Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville made early exits from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls TripSeason 4 after what Manzo called a “traumatic” incident. And now, Manzo, an alum of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, says she’s done with the Housewives franchise.

In the April 7 episode of the podcast Two T’s in a Pod, Manzo told hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge that she wouldn’t return for another Girls Trip season. “Never, no,” she said. “Never, never, never.”

She also wouldn’t return for another season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “Never, never, never,” she said again.

In January, People reported that Manzo and Glanville left Marrakech, Morocco, in the middle of production on Ultimate Girls Trip’s upcoming fourth season after Glanville allegedly kissed Manzo without Manzo’s consent. Glanville was removed from the Peacock show the following afternoon, and Manzo decided to leave the show hours later, the magazine added.

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously,” Peacock and production company Shed Media said in a joint statement to People the following week. “In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Brandi Glanville attends the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

But a rep for Glanville told the magazine that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum “has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story” and “maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing.”

On the April 7 podcast, Manzo revealed that the investigation into the incident is over and that she hasn’t spoken with Glanville. She said that incident was “very traumatic” for her. “This is a really large onion with a lot of layers, all right?” she added. “And I guess it’ll play out.”

Manzo’s also gave her take on Glanville’s Twitter statements, in which Glanville claimed that she and Manzo were “both intoxicated” and said that she was punished for “bring[ing] the party.”

“That statement’s disappointing to me,” Manzo said. “I don’t want to talk too much about it because I’m going through a lot with it and I’m processing it all.”

