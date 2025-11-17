‘Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Cast: Ages, Jobs & More to Know About the New Bravo Stars (PHOTOS)

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Real Housewives of Rhode Island Cast
Bravo

Bravo has a brand new addition to the Real Housewives universe, as The Real Housewives of Rhode Island joins the franchise family. The network revealed the first trailer for the show during BravoCon, giving more insight into the ladies who we’ll get to know when the show premieres in 2026.

The cast has a familiar face in Ashley Iaconetti, a former star of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise who is no stranger to reality television. Iaconetti is the newbie of the group, though, as she just moved to the eastern state in 2021 with her husband, Jared Haibon.

Please scroll down for everything we were able to round up about Iaconetti and the rest of the RHORI cast members, including their ages, jobs, and relationship statuses. More about the women will be revealed in the weeks to come as they join a legendary slate of Housewives from over the years.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Season 1 Premiere, 2026, Bravo

Ashley Iaconetti
Bravo

Ashley Iaconetti

Iaconetti is a newbie to Rhode Island herself, but her husband, Haibon, is a Rhode Island native, which is why they moved there in 2021 when they started a family together.

Age: 37 (March 6, 1988)

Husband: Jared Haibon, owner of Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge

Job: Reality star/social media personality and influencer

Kids: 2 sons, Dawson and Hayd

Kelsey Swanson
Bravo

Kelsey Swanson

Miss Rhode Island 2017 Kelsey Swanson makes sure to note in the trailer, “I don’t refer to myself as a sugar baby. My boyfriend is, like, actually attractive. the money’s just a plus.”

Swanson was involved in a car accident in 2014, after which doctors found a non-cancerous tumor on her brain. She was able to have it removed and won her Miss Rhode Island title in September 2016.

Age: 31

Boyfriend: His identity is unknown, but her bio notes that she’s been in a “10-year relationship with one of Rhode Island’s most notable figures.”

Job: Makeup artist

Kids: None

Rulla Nehme
Bravo

Rulla Nehme

Rulla Nehme is described in the trailer as a “boss” and someone who “projects confidence and beauty.” She is fluent in Arabic and Spanish, per her Instagram bio.

Age: 46 (estimated)

Husband: Brian Pontarelliprominent Rhode Island podiatrist

Job: Managing partner and wealth manager at Royal One Financial Group, per LinkedIn

Kids: 2, son Luca and daughter Laila

Jo-Ellen Tiberi
Bravo

Jo-Ellen Tiberi

“If I’m trying to find out s**t, if I need an FBI agent, I’m calling Jo-Ellen,” a castmate says in the trailer.”She knows everything.”

Age: 38 (August 11, 1987)

Husband: Gary Tiberi, a loan officer at Movement Mortgage

Job: Practice development manager for Cutera, a company that develops lasers and other aesthetic and dermatology devices

Kids: 3, son Gian, and daughters Jolie and Gia

Rosie DiMare
Bravo

Rosie DiMare

In the trailer, someone describes Rosie DiMare as “brave” and “someone who’s not afraid to call people out.”

Age: 34 (April 1991)

Husband: Rich DiMare, a jazz singer who specializes in Frank Sinatra

Job: Former news anchor/reporter for a local station who now hosts her own lifestyle program and works as a DJ

Kids: None

Liz McGraw
Bravo

Liz McGraw

In the trailer, Liz McGraw is described as the “dominant figure” in the group of women. She’s also close friends with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, who pops up as a friend on RHORI.

Age: 55 (estimated)

Husband: Gerry McGraw (married in 2014), CEO of the Slater Compassion Center, a “trusted destination for a wide selection of high-quality cannabis products”

Job: Helps run the Slater Center

Kids: 3 stepdaughters, Miranda, Briana, and Skyla

Alicia Carmody
Bravo

Alicia Carmody

“In this group, they call me the flip-flopper,” Alicia Carmody says in the trailer.

Age: 4 (April 1984)

Fiancé: Billy Kitsilis, owner of Pizza Mamma restaurant, whom Carmody’s been engaged to for eight years but “still isn’t ready to take the plunge”

Job: Helping run Pizza Mamma

Kids: 1, daughter Celina

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island

Ashley Iaconetti Haibon




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Blake Shelton, Gretchen Wilson, Keith Urban
1
‘The Road’: A Cover Song Risk Fails to Pay Off for the Next Eliminated Artist
Scott Bakula - NCIS: New Orleans - Dwayne Pride - Episode 715
2
‘NCIS: Origins’ Is Casting Young Dwayne Pride — Get Details
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Coast Guard Veteran Loses $45,000 as Fans Yell ‘How Did You Not Get It?’
William Fichtner as Jasper in 'Talamasca' Season 1 Episode 5
4
‘Talamasca’: What’s Going on Between Jasper & Guy? William Fichtner Explains
Tyler Christopher on 'General Hospital'; Maurice Benard on his 'State of Mind' podcast
5
‘GH’s Maurice Benard Recalls Final Moment With Late Costar Tyler Christopher