Puppy Bowl 2025: Meet the 20 Adorable Pups in the Starting Lineup (PHOTOS)

Before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face-off in the 2025 Super Bowl, a group of adorable puppies will be taking the field for the Puppy Bowl.

The event will take place on Sunday, February 9, airing on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, and truTV, and streaming on Discovery+, Max, and Fubo. Ever since the inaugural Puppy Bowl in 2005, viewers have tuned in to watch adorable pups play ahead of the main event. The Puppy Bowl lasts for three hours, so there’s plenty of time to tune-in.

However, the purpose of the Puppy Bowl isn’t just for cuteness overload. Rather, it’s meant to to raise money and awareness for animal shelters. And, yes, all 142 of the dogs in the Puppy Bowl are up for adoption (although some may have found homes before the actual Puppy Bowl).

Twenty pups make up the starting lineups for Team Ruff and Team Fluff, and you can scroll down to the gallery below to see them all.

2025 Puppy Bowl, Sunday, February 9, 2/1c, Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV,

ZININA puppy bowl 2025


Zinnia, Team Fluff

From Humane Society of Greater Dayton in Florida.

ZIPPER puppy bowl 2025


Zipper, Team Fluff

From AHeinz57 Pet Rescue in Iowa.

spike puppy bowl 2025


Spike, Team Ruff

From Southside SPCA in Virginia.

strudel puppy bowl 2025


Strudel, Team Ruff

From Five Acres Animal Shelter in Missouri.

tina puppy bowl 2025


Tina, Team Ruff

From Northeast Ohio SPCA in Ohio.

torch puppy bowl 2025


Torch, Team Fluff

From Dusty Trails Animal Rescue in South Carolina.

travis puppy bowl 2025


Travis, Team Ruff

From Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

trevor puppy bowl 2025


Trevor, Team Ruff

From Green Dogs Unleashed in Virginia

trio puppy bowl 2025


Trio, Team Ruff

From Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue in New York

trixie puppy bowl 2025


Trixie, Team Fluff

From the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Michigan.

tuani puppy bowl 2025


Tuani, Team Ruff

From SOS Animales in Nicaragua.

tula puppy bowl 2025


Tula, Team Ruff

From the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Maine.

violet puppy bowl 2025


Violet, Team Fluff

From Barky Pines Animal Rescue & Sanctuary in Florida.

vivian puppy bowl 2025


Vivian, Team Ruff

From Lucky Dog Refuge in Connecticut.

whoopie puppy bowl 2025


Whoopie, Team Fluff

From Wags & Walks in Tennessee.

willow puppy bowl 2025


Willow, Team Ruff

From Hearts & Bones Rescue in Texas

wimberly puppy bowl 2025


Wimberly, Team Ruff

From Dallas Dog in Tex

wintson puppy bowl 2025


Winston, Team Fluff

From Phoenix Animal Rescue in Pennsylvania.

ziggy puppy bowl 2025


Ziggy, Team Fluff

From Paws Crossed in New York.

zoey puppy bowl 2025


Zoey, Team Fluff

From Danbury Animal Welfare Society in Connecticut.

