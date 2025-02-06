Before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face-off in the 2025 Super Bowl, a group of adorable puppies will be taking the field for the Puppy Bowl.

The event will take place on Sunday, February 9, airing on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, and truTV, and streaming on Discovery+, Max, and Fubo. Ever since the inaugural Puppy Bowl in 2005, viewers have tuned in to watch adorable pups play ahead of the main event. The Puppy Bowl lasts for three hours, so there’s plenty of time to tune-in.

However, the purpose of the Puppy Bowl isn’t just for cuteness overload. Rather, it’s meant to to raise money and awareness for animal shelters. And, yes, all 142 of the dogs in the Puppy Bowl are up for adoption (although some may have found homes before the actual Puppy Bowl).

Twenty pups make up the starting lineups for Team Ruff and Team Fluff, and you can scroll down to the gallery below to see them all.

2025 Puppy Bowl, Sunday, February 9, 2/1c, Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV,