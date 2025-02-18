Medical dramas are always a hit, especially in the 2024-2025 season (Brilliant Minds, The Pitt, and Watson have all premiered during it), and so it should be no surprise that Netflix is getting in the game.

Pulse, its first English-language medical procedural, puts its doctors to the test with a hurricane heading towards the hospital just as there’s a major shakeup and personal challenges. Below, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Pulse, from the premiere date to the cast to the synopsis.

When does Pulse premiere?

Pulse premieres with all 10 of its episodes on Thursday, April 3.

What is Pulse about?

The synopsis from Netflix reads as follows: “As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.”

Who’s in the Pulse cast?

The key cast of Pulse includes Fitzgerald, Woodell, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Jessy Yates, Chelsea Muirhead, and Daniela Nieves. The cast also includes Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos, and Arturo Del Puerto.

The series was created by Zoe Robyn, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Carlton Cuse. Joining them as executive producers are Bradley Gardner, Emma Forman, Michael Klick, and Kate Dennis.

Is there a Pulse trailer?

Not yet, but there are first-look photos, which you can check out below.