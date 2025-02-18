‘Pulse’: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for First Medical Drama — See Photos

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein, Jack Bannon as Dr. Tom Cole, Jessy Yates as Harper, Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah, and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny — 'Pulse' Season 1 Episode 1
Anna Kooris/Netflix

Medical dramas are always a hit, especially in the 2024-2025 season (Brilliant MindsThe Pitt, and Watson have all premiered during it), and so it should be no surprise that Netflix is getting in the game.

Pulse, its first English-language medical procedural, puts its doctors to the test with a hurricane heading towards the hospital just as there’s a major shakeup and personal challenges. Below, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Pulse, from the premiere date to the cast to the synopsis.

When does Pulse premiere?

Pulse premieres with all 10 of its episodes on Thursday, April 3.

What is Pulse about?

The synopsis from Netflix reads as follows: “As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.”

Netflix's 25 Best Original Series, Ranked
Related

Netflix's 25 Best Original Series, Ranked

Who’s in the Pulse cast?

The key cast of Pulse includes Fitzgerald, Woodell, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Jessy Yates, Chelsea Muirhead, and Daniela Nieves. The cast also includes Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos, and Arturo Del Puerto.

The series was created by Zoe Robyn, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Carlton Cuse. Joining them as executive producers are Bradley Gardner, Emma Forman, Michael Klick, and Kate Dennis.

Is there a Pulse trailer?

Not yet, but there are first-look photos, which you can check out below.

Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein, Jack Bannon as Dr. Tom Cole, Jessy Yates as Harper, Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah, and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny — 'Pulse' Season 1 Episode 1
Anna Kooris/Netflix

Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein, Jack Bannon as Dr. Tom Cole, Jessy Yates as Harper, Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah, and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny

Justina Machado as Dr. Natalie Cruz — 'Pulse' Season 1 Episode 4
Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Justina Machado as Dr. Natalie Cruz

Willa Fitzgerald as Danny and Colin Woodell as Phillips — 'Pulse' Season 1 Episode 7
Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Danny and Xander (Colin Woodell) get close

Jessy Yates as Harper and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny — 'Pulse' Season 1 Episode 8
Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Harper and Danny

Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez and Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan — 'Pulse' Season 1 Episode 10
Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez and Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan

Willa Fitzgerald as Danny, Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan, and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips — 'Pulse' Season 1 Episode 10
Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Will Danny, Sophie, and Xander be able to save this patient?

Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips and Jack Bannon as Tom Cole — 'Pulse' Season 1 Episode 10
Lisa Tanner/Netflix

Xander and Tom

Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips — 'Pulse' Season 1 Episode 10
Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Xander rushing to treat a patient

Pulse (2025)




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Lukas Rodriguez, and Erik Per Sullivan in Malcolm in the Middle - 'Bride of Ida'
1
‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Director Ken Kwapis Teases Revival
Jonathan Jackson and Guy Wilson
2
‘General Hospital’: Guy Wilson Temporarily Replaces Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer
Actress Candice Bergen and Marshall Rose attend Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala red carpet at Alice Tully Hall on February 1, 2017 in New York City
3
Candice Bergen’s Husband Marshall Rose Dies
Adam Demos as Will and Arielle Kebbel as Em — 'Rescue: HI-Surf' Season 1 Episode 13
4
Arielle Kebbel Admits She Doesn’t ‘Understand Em’s Choices’ on ‘Rescue: HI-Surf’
The Voice contestant Conor James
5
‘The Voice’ Coaches Fight Over ‘Adorable’ Contestant Who Performed Aretha Franklin Classic