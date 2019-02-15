‘Proven Innocent’: Meet the Characters of Fox’s New Legal Drama (PHOTOS)
1 of
Most legal shows share the same basic premise: Good guys try to put bad guys behind bars.
But on the new drama Proven Innocent, the formula gets flipped as a team of scrappy Chicago defense attorneys, aka the Injustice Defense Group, strives to free folks wrongfully convicted of crimes.
Here’s a look at the key players — and the powerful man they’re up against.
Proven Innocent, Series Premiere, Friday, February 15, 9/8c, Fox
See Also
'Proven Innocent': Meet Kelsey Grammer's Gore Bellows, a Man After Justice (VIDEO)
The Fox legal drama premieres in February.