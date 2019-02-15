‘Proven Innocent’: Meet the Characters of Fox’s New Legal Drama (PHOTOS)

Ingela Ratledge
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Proven Innocent Season 1 EP 101
Jean Whiteside/FOX

Likely to Be Canceled

Proven Innocent (FOX)

This Kelsey Grammer legal drama debuted to poor ratings that just got worse, but its 23 percent rise in total viewership over the past few weeks should give fans reason to be optimistic.

PROVEN INNOCENT
FOX

Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre)

The IDG cofounder “has earned her self-righteousness,” says exec producer Danny Strong. Indeed, as a teen, she was convicted of murdering her friend Rosemary (Casey Tutton) and served 10 years before being exonerated.

PROVEN INNOCENT
FOX

Gore Bellows (Kelsey Grammer)

The Cook County state’s attorney who prosecuted Madeline “sees himself as a hero” who bends rules (and breaks laws) to serve justice, Strong says. Madeline aims to expose his corruption and spoil his run for Illinois attorney general.

PROVEN INNOCENT
FOX

EASY BOUDREAU (Russell Hornsby)

Easy was the only attorney willing to take on Madeline’s appeal when she was in prison. Now they’re partners at the IDG, although they don’t always see eye-to-eye. “He’s pragmatic, while Madeline is emotional,” Strong says.

PROVEN INNOCENT
FOX

Bodie Quick (Vincent Kartheiser)

As the firm’s resident investigator, the quirky Bodie searches for new evidence to prove clients’ innocence. Says Strong, “He’s trying to find out what really happened, which involves putting himself in harm’s way.”

PROVEN INNOCENT
FOX

Violet Price (Nikki M. James)

The IDG’s hip communications director chronicles each case on her podcast. She also acts as a mentor to socially awkward Madeline. “Violet’s trying to get Madeline to start dating — even though she’s unlucky in love herself,” Strong says.

PROVEN INNOCENT
FOX

Levi Scott (Riley Smith)

Madeline’s brother, also convicted of Rosemary’s murder, has been struggling since his release. The opioid addict, says Strong, “has been keeping a big secret about Rosemary, and it will shine a very suspicious light on him.”

1 of

Most legal shows share the same basic premise: Good guys try to put bad guys behind bars.

But on the new drama Proven Innocent, the formula gets flipped as a team of scrappy Chicago defense attorneys, aka the Injustice Defense Group, strives to free folks wrongfully convicted of crimes.

Here’s a look at the key players — and the powerful man they’re up against.

Proven Innocent, Series Premiere, Friday, February 15, 9/8c, Fox

'Proven Innocent': Meet Kelsey Grammer's Gore Bellows, a Man After Justice (VIDEO)See Also

'Proven Innocent': Meet Kelsey Grammer's Gore Bellows, a Man After Justice (VIDEO)

The Fox legal drama premieres in February.
Proven Innocent - FOX

Proven Innocent where to stream

Proven Innocent

Kelsey Grammer

Nikki M. James

Rachelle Lefevre

Riley Smith

Russell Hornsby

Vincent Kartheiser