Is It Business as Usual in the ‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2 Premiere? (PHOTOS)

Only Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) can look so comfortable (and happy) to be at a crime scene.

As the photos for the Prodigal Son Season 2 premiere show, that hasn’t changed. The NYPD consultant seems to enjoy murder just as much as he did when we got to know him last year.

It also looks like the Whitlys are back to business as usual for brunch. Will Ainsley (Halston Sage) brutally killing Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) just feet away from the table be a hot topic of conversation? Probably not. But how will Malcolm be handling what his sister did?

Scroll down for a look at the Season 2 premiere, “It’s All in the Execution.”

Prodigal Son, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 12, 9/8c, Fox