Is It Business as Usual in the ‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2 Premiere? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Tom Payne Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere Malcolm Bright
Phil Caruso/FOX

Prodigal Son

 More

Only Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) can look so comfortable (and happy) to be at a crime scene.

As the photos for the Prodigal Son Season 2 premiere show, that hasn’t changed. The NYPD consultant seems to enjoy murder just as much as he did when we got to know him last year.

'Prodigal Son' Promises Bloody Killer Instincts for the Whitlys in Season 2 Art (PHOTOS)
Related

'Prodigal Son' Promises Bloody Killer Instincts for the Whitlys in Season 2 Art (PHOTOS)

It also looks like the Whitlys are back to business as usual for brunch. Will Ainsley (Halston Sage) brutally killing Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) just feet away from the table be a hot topic of conversation? Probably not. But how will Malcolm be handling what his sister did?

Scroll down for a look at the Season 2 premiere, “It’s All in the Execution.”

Prodigal Son, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 12, 9/8c, Fox

Tom Payne Aurora Perrineau Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere
Phil Caruso/FOX

Malcolm (Tom Payne) and Dani (Aurora Perrineau)

Tom Payne Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere Malcolm Crime Scene
Phil Caruso/FOX

Ready to solve another murder?

Malcolm Edrisa Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere Crime Scene
Phil Caruso/FOX

Malcolm and Edrisa (Keiko Agena)

Malcolm Bright Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere
Phil Caruso/FOX

Malcolm Bright

Halston Sage Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere Ainsley
Phil Caruso/FOX

How’s Ainsley (Halston Sage) doing?

Bellamy Young Tom Payne Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere Jessica Malcolm
Phil Caruso/FOX

Jessica (Bellamy Young) and Malcolm

Frank Harts Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere JT
Phil Caruso/FOX

JT (Frank Harts)

Lou Diamond Phillips Frank Harts Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere
Phil Caruso/FOX

Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) and JT

Malcolm Dani Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere
Phil Caruso/FOX

Uh-oh, what are they looking at?

Prodigal Son

Tom Payne

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Aldis Hodge Leverage Redemption Hardison
1
Aldis Hodge to Lead Prime Video’s Detective Series ‘Cross’
Leslie Jordan
2
‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Emotional Leslie Jordan Tribute Montage
Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 1
3
Sam Heughan Says He Felt Betrayed by ‘Outlander’ Full-Frontal Scene
Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr in City on a Hill
4
Kevin Bacon’s ‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After 3 Seasons
Will Ferrell and Ed Asner in 'Elf'
5
‘Elf’ & ‘Christmas Vacation’ Set All-Day TV Marathons