Princess Kate Was All Smiles With Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC smiles in the Royal Box during the Gentlemen's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tennis fans got a double dose of princess action on Sunday (July 14) when Princesses Kate and Charlotte arrived together as special guests of the championships.

Princess Kate sat in the Royal Box during the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

“Great to be back at Wimbledon,” Kensington Palace wrote on social media to caption images of her decked out in a smile and a vibrant lavender dress. “There’s nothing quite like The Championships.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has largely been absent from the public eye this year as she undergoes chemotherapy treatment for cancer. The 42-year-old senior royal announced her diagnosis in March after her unusual retreat from the spotlight sparked a frenzy of frantic rumors, causing those who speculated wrongly about her condition to publicly apologize.

Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance is the second major public outing for the princess since her illness; she previously appeared at the Trooping the Color to celebrate the birthday of her father-in-law, King Charles III.

See photos of Princess Kate and daughter Princess Charlotte below.

