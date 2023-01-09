Perry Mason makes its return to HBO on Monday, March 6. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry Mason Season 2 brings back Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys in the titular role along with Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, and more.

“Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered,” says the season logline. “When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.”

The series is set in 1933 Los Angeles. In the new installments (totaling eight episodes), Perry has moved off the farm, ditched his milk truck, and he and Della have worked to keep the firm financially stable during the worst year of the Depression (per Deadline). That includes taking on more civil cases instead of the taxing criminal, but Paul finds himself less busy than he’d like in the realm of wills and contracts. He’s out seeking more challenges, and then the open-and-closed case will take over the city.

Joining Rhys’ Perry, Rylance’s Della, and Chalk’s Paul in Season 2 are Diarra Kilpatrick (bumped to series regular), Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O’Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Shea Whigham, Wallace Langham, and Jack Eyman. Davis, Guido, Mendoza, Rodriguez, and Young Han will appear in new recurring roles, and Waterston joins Season 2 as a new series regular.

Kilpatrick’s Clara (Paul’s wife) is caring for her new baby in Season 2 and has moved in with her brother’s family to help matters. Chaffin plays Clara’s brother, Morris. Davis plays Camille Nygaard, an exemplary and elegant business leader who becomes a companion for Della. Young Han plays Marion Kang, Perry’s new secretary. And Langham plays Melville Phipps, a lawyer for an oil baroness. per Collider.

Astin will play Sunny Gryce, a new client of Perry and Della’s. Sunny is said to be the embodiment of the American Dream and a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield that is dueling supermarkets in town.

As for Dewey, he plays Brooks McCutcheon, the scion of the wealthiest oil family in Los Angeles. While charming and eager to prove himself, Brooks questions whether he has the talent to achieve the same level of success as his father. Based on the Season 2 synopsis, it seems things are looking grim for Dewey’s Brooks.

Learn more about the returning and new characters in the Perry Mason Season 2 gallery, below.

Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, March 6, 10/9c, HBO, Streaming on HBO Max