‘Perry Mason’ Adds Four New Cast Members to Upcoming Season 2

The cast of Perry Mason continues to expand as the HBO drama adds Sean Astin (Stranger Things), Tommy Dewey (Casual), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), and Jen Tullock (Before You Know It) to the second season.

In addition to the new cast members, Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) is set to return in a recurring role. Whigham starred in a main role opposite Matthew Rhys‘ Perry Mason in the first season, portraying Mason’s work partner Pete Strickland.

Astin, perhaps best known for playing Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, will play Sunny Gryce, a new client of Perry and Della’s (Juliet Rylance). He’s described as the embodiment of the American Dream and a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield that is dueling supermarkets in town.

Dewey, who starred alongside Michaela Watkins in the Hulu original series Casual, will portray Brooks McCutcheon, the scion of the wealthiest oil family in LA. While charming and eager to prove himself, Brooks questions whether he has the talent to achieve the same level of success as his father.

Raci, who was nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 2019 film Sound of Metal, will star as Lydell McCutcheon, the father of Brooks. A rich, power player in LA, Lydell has passed on his lucrative empire to an ambitious son incapable of running it.

Lastly, Tullock, best known for starring in and co-writing Sundance dramedy Before You Know It, will play successful screenwriter Anita St. Pierre. Stylish and confident, Anita is a woman who’s made a name for herself in a man’s world, and she will show Della a side of life and love that she’s been missing.

The second season of the HBO revival takes place months after the events of the first season, as the Great Depression wreaks havoc on America. Perry and his firm will once again be on the pursuit of truth and justice when a seemingly open-and-shut case overtakes Los Angeles.

