Perry Mason Season 2 premieres March 6 on HBO, and if the new trailer is any indication, the anticipated second installment is going to be worth the wait.

The Perry Mason Season 2 trailer evokes the feelings of a film noir while introducing the murder case at the crux of the new story. And it gives a first look at Sean Astin‘s character, as well as a deeper dive into the complicated lives of everyone in Perry’s orbit.

Matthew Rhys stars in the period legal drama alongside Juliet Rylance and Chris Chalk. Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

Sean Astin is a new cast member this season. He plays Sunny Gryce, a new client of Perry and Della’s. Sunny is the embodiment of the American Dream and a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield that is the dueling supermarkets in Los Angeles. Based on the trailer above, it’s unclear how Astin’s character fits into the season’s main murder investigation. But the truth is sure to slowly unfold in the new episodes.

Also joining the cast is Tommy Dewey as Brooks McCutcheon, the scion of the wealthiest oil family in L.A. Paul Raci plays his father, Lydell McCutcheon, who’s an L.A. power player. Katherine Waterston joins as Ginny Aimes, teacher to Perry’s son and Perry’s new love interest. Their romance begins to brew in the trailer, but there seems to be some lovers quarrels ahead.

Additional stars are Diarra Kilpatrick (now a series regular), Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O’Brien, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Shea Whigham, and Wallace Langham.

Perry is reeling from the mistrial of Season 1 in the Season 2 trailer. His contemporaries aren’t convinced he’s recovered enough to take on another murder trial, but Perry is adamant on finding justice for a pair of Mexican brothers whom he believes are being framed for the high-profile killing.

“It’s not justice that’s an illusion,” Perry tells Kirk’s Hamilton Burger as the trailer closes out. “It’s the system.”

Perry Mason is executive produced by Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, Matthew Rhys, and Tim Van Patten. Co-executive producer is Regina Heyman. The drama is based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner. New episodes will stream simultaneously on HBO Max.

Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 9/8c, HBO