The worlds of Bachelor Nation and Netflix are colliding. The Bachelor breakout star Maria Georgas and Perfect Match alum Harry Jowsey had a very public hangout session on August 9.

Georgas shared videos on her Instagram Stories of her night out at the cocktail bar Baby’s Cabaret in Toronto. Despite the dark lighting, you could spot Jowsey next to Georgas in her videos. The Netflix reality star flashed his megawatt smile on his night out with Georgas and her friends.

Naturally, Georgas’ Instagram Stories sent waves through the Bachelor Nation fandom, with many wondering if these two are just friends or something more. On the Bachelor Nation Reddit page, user @bossladymentality shared a screenshot of Georgas’ Instagram Story and wrote, “I hope to Christ (mostly for her sake) that they aren’t dating. On the first episode of his podcast a listener named Maria wrote in and he was like oooh Maria that is such a nice name and now she’s posting him on her story with his hand on her leg.”

A commenter wrote, “This is proper fit. They give the SAME energy.” Another added, “She was there with a bunch of her other girlfriends too. People do hang out casually ..doesnt mean they’re dating. People made same assumptions abt[sic] her and sean from charity’s season too because of stagecoach [sic]. Same with pilot pete. She wasn’t dating those men either.”

Georgas rose to fame during Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, and many assumed she would be the next Bachelorette. The 29-year-old decided to decline the opportunity, which led to Jenn Tran getting the chance to find love again.

Jowsey was one of the stars of Too Hot to Handle’s inaugural season in 2020 and recently appeared in Perfect Match Season 2. He got serious with Love Is Blind Season 6 alum Jessica Vestal, but their relationship crumbled after Jowsey’s kissing scandal with Melinda Berry.

Jowsey initially swore to Vestal that he never kissed Berry, but he eventually admitted the truth. The 27-year-old and Vestal briefly reunited, but they broke up a week after getting back together.

Do you think Jowsey and Georgas are dating? Do you think they’d make a good couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.