‘Perfect Match’ Season 1 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Avery Thompson
Comments
Francesca Farago and Joey Sasso of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Perfect Match returns for Season 2 on June 7 with a new batch of Netflix reality stars looking to find love. The first season featured stars from all sectors of Netflix’s reality universe coming together in Panama to see if they could find a lasting connection amongst each other.

One couple ended up winning the first season of Perfect Match, but did they last? Another couple got engaged at the end of the season. Are they still together?

What happened to the cast of Perfect Match Season 1 after they left Panama? Scroll down to get the latest updates about the reality stars.

Perfect Match, Season 2 Premiere, June 7, Netflix

Francesca Farago of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Francesca Farago

Francesca Farago has become one of Netflix’s most popular reality stars after appearing on Perfect Match and Too Hot to Handle. Farago announced in April 2024 that she is expecting twins with fiancé Jesse Sullivan.

Damian Powers of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Damian Powers

Damian Powers’ relationship with Farago didn’t last outside of Perfect Match Season 1. The Love Is Blind alum has been staying busy as an influencer,

Dom Gabriel of 'Perfect Match'
Netflix

Dom Gabriel

Dom Gabriel won Perfect Match Season 1 with Georgia Hassarati, but they broke up after filming ended. Gabriel is hoping to continue his Perfect Match winning streak. He’s one of the Season 2 cast members.

Georgia Hassarati of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Georgia Hassarati

Hassarati won Perfect Match Season 1 with Gabriel. She dated Too Hot to Handle Harry Jowsey after her split from Gabriel, but that romance didn’t last. Hassarati currently  documents her life as a full-time beauty and fashion influencer.

Kariselle Snow of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Kariselle Snow

Kariselle Snow and Sasso got engaged in the Perfect Match finale, but they broke a few months after filming ended. Snow has been living her best single life since the show ended. She’s walked the runway during Atlanta Swim Week and co-hosted the EDM Awards.

Joey Sasso of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Joey Sasso

Joey Sasso was a finalist on Perfect Match Season 1. He was engaged to Snow, but they called off their engagement several months later. The Circle alum has continued his reality show streak by joining the cast of The GOAT. He was eliminated in the first episode.

Shayne Jansen and Chloe Veitch of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Chloe Veitch

Chloe Veitch made it to the finale with Shayne Jansen, but they broke up after filming ended. The Netflix reality works as a model and recently appeared in the latest season in Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

Shayne Jansen of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Shayne Jansen

Jansen and Veitch were one of the final three couples of Perfect Match Season 1, but they didn’t win. Jansen and Veitch went their separate ways after the show. The Love Is Blind star currently lives in Chicago and works as a fitness trainer.

Mitchell Eason of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Mitchell Eason

Eason entered the world of Perfect Match as Veitch’s ex from The Circle. When Eason and Veitch’s attempt at reconciliation fell apart, Eason was quickly eliminated. Since the show ended, Eason has been working as a model, even modeling in LA Fashion Week. He recently shared that he’s endured “failures and obstacles” over the last six months.

Izzy Fairthorne of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Izzy Fairthorne

The Too Hot to Handle star was one of the finalists of Perfect Match Season 1. Izzy Fairthorne made it to the finale with then-boyfriend Bartise Bowden, but their relationship didn’t last. Outside of Perfect Match, Fairthorne works as a fitness coach.

Abbey Humphreys in 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Abbey Humphreys

Abbey Humphreys had a brief fling with Farago on Perfect Match. She was eliminated in Episode 12. The Twentysomethings: Austin alum is back in Austin, Texas.

Bartise Bowden of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Bartise Bowden

Bowden made it to the finals with Fairthorne, but their relationship wasn’t a perfect match. Bowden went public with girlfriend Cait Vanderberry in July 2023, but it’s unclear if the couple is still together today. The reality star actually welcomed a son before Perfect Match premiered, but he didn’t announce his baby’s arrival until after the show aired.

Ines Tazi and Will Richardson in 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Will Richardson

The Mole Season 6 winner didn’t find love on Perfect Match. Since the show, Will Richardson has continued to hit the gym and appears to be single.

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere

The Selling Tampa alum was eliminated early on in Perfect Match’s first season. Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere is working as a luxury realtor in Florida.

Calvin Crooks of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Calvin Crooks

The Circle alum was one of the many Perfect Match stars who did not find their perfect match. Calvin Crooks is now a NovaMEN ambassador and personal trainer in his free time.

Zay Wilson and Nick Uhlenhuth of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Tarina Rodriguez / Netflix

Zay Wilson

Zay Wilson was one of the first to be eliminated during Perfect Match Season 1. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is entering the music world. He released his first single “Slow Game” in April 2024.

Colony Reeves of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Colony Reeves

Colony Reeves entered and exited Perfect Match in the same episode. She didn’t find “the one,” but the Selling Tampa star currently helping others find the “perfect” house as a real estate agent in Florida.

Savannah Palacio of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Savannah Palacio

Savannah Palacio, who also appeared on The Circle, was eliminated during Episode 4 of Perfect Match’s first season. She works as a digital creator and has over 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

Chase DeMoor of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Chase DeMoor

The Too Hot to Handle star left Panama pretty early on in the first season. Since Season 1, Chase DeMoor has been fighting inside the ring as a boxer and hosting his Unscripted podcast.

Nick Uhlenhuth of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Nick Uhlenhuth

Nick Uhlenhuth was one of the finalists of Perfect Match Season 1, but he didn’t win. Since the first season, The Circle alum has returned to Austin, Texas, and has been working as a product manager at Shoot 360. He was recently nominated for Biggest Flirt in the first-ever Netflix Superlative Vote.

 

Lauren 'LC' Chamblin of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Lauren 'LC' Chamblin

Lauren “LC” Chamblin and Uhlenhuth made it the finals, but they didn’t win Season 1. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t stand the test of time. As of 2024, Chamblin is living in Atlanta and has been working as a nanny.

Ines Tazi of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Ines Tazi

The Circle: France star was one of the cast members of Perfect Match Season 1. She was eliminated in Episode 9. Today, Ines Tazi shows off her glamorous life as a digital content creator.

Diamond Jack of 'Perfect Match' Season 1
Netflix

Diamond Jack

The Love Is Blind alum didn’t find love on Perfect Match. Since October 2023, Diamond Jack has been quiet on Instagram.

Perfect Match

Abbey Humphreys

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere

Calvin Crooks

Chase Demoor

Dom Gabriel

Francesca Farago

Georgia Hassarati

Ines Tazi

Joey Sasso

Kariselle Snow

Savannah Palacio

Zay Wilson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Freddie Highmore and Richard Schiff in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7
1
Ask Matt on Finales: ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘Grey’s,’ ‘Station 19’ & More
Annika Noelle, Linsey Godfrey, and Linden Ashby
2
11 Stars Nominated for Their First Daytime Emmy This Year
Erika Christensen as Angie in Will Trent
3
8 Burning Questions We Need Answered in ‘Will Trent’ Season 3
Pat Sajak — 'Wheel of Fortune'
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React to Beginning of Pat Sajak’s Final Week
Carol Ritchey, Adriana Harmeyer, and Matthew Kahn on 'Jeopardy' June 3
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to ‘Weirdest’ Runaway Game