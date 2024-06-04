Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Perfect Match returns for Season 2 on June 7 with a new batch of Netflix reality stars looking to find love. The first season featured stars from all sectors of Netflix’s reality universe coming together in Panama to see if they could find a lasting connection amongst each other.

One couple ended up winning the first season of Perfect Match, but did they last? Another couple got engaged at the end of the season. Are they still together?

What happened to the cast of Perfect Match Season 1 after they left Panama? Scroll down to get the latest updates about the reality stars.

