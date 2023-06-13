‘Parker Lewis Can’t Lose’ Ended 30 Years Ago: Where Are the Stars Now?

A nerd with a problem-solving trench coat, a principal’s assistant with bat-like qualities, a bully with superhuman strength — Parker Lewis Can’t Lose was way weirder than other teen sitcoms.

Premiering on a still-young Fox in 1990, the show starred Corin Nemec as the titular teen, a Teflon-clad troublemaker whose hijinks with pals Mikey and Jerry annoyed the school principal to no end.

“We wanted to make it as original and as much fun as possible so that it represented, it resembled nothing else that was on television,” co-creator Clyde Phillips told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018.

Eventually, however, Fox set its sights on an older audience, and Parker Lewis did lose after three seasons, airing its final episode on June 13, 1993. “It was Fox looking a bit to broaden the audience, get more adult,” co-creator Lon Diamond told THR.

So where’s the cast, three decades later? Scroll down to find out. Jennifer Guthrie (Annie Sloan) and Taj Johnson (Frank Lemmer) have dropped out of the public eye, but getting details on the other eight cast members was, as Parker would say, “not a problem.”