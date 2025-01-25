‘Outlander’: Is Faith Alive? Plus, 6 More Burning Questions We Need Answered in the Final Season

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander Season 7 Episode 16, “A Hundred Thousand Angels.”]

Outlander‘s final season looms on the horizon, and following Season 7’s finale, “A Hundred Thousand Angels,” there are more questions than ever that need answers.

While there are too many to count, we’re rounding up some of the biggest burning questions we need answered when the Starz hit, chronicling the time-traversing love story between World War II nurse Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and 18th-century Highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), returns for its final season.

As viewers know by now, Season 7’s finale made way for a major twist, implying that Claire and Jamie’s first daughter Faith, who was stillborn and presumably died in France decades prior, actually survived. But how? This is just one of the bigger questions that must be resolved by the time the final curtain falls on Jamie and Claire’s story.

Thankfully, Season 1 of Outlander‘s prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be able to hold fans over until then as the show arrives in the summer. Below, we’re breaking down seven questions we need to see answered when the flagship show returns. Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Florrie May Wilkinson and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Is Faith alive?

In Diana Gabaldon‘s books, upon which the show is based, Master Raymond (Dominique Pinon) has special healing powers. Should Faith have lived, it seems that Master Raymond would have had a hand in her resuscitation, but further details would have to be provided. Even so, if Faith lived, would she still be alive? That’s the bigger question that lingers. Pocock sisters Jane (Silvia Presente) and Fanny (Florrie May Wilkinson) were essentially orphans when viewers encountered them, but not many details about their mother, beyond her name, have been shared at this time. Considering Faith’s would-be lineage, it is possible that she could have time-traveled at some point, perhaps removing her from the time of her daughters in the process.

Blake Johnston-Miller, Sophie Skelton, Rosa Miller, and Roger Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Where will Roger and Brianna settle?

Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) found themselves in 1739 after a misleading kidnapping scenario by Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) shook up their family. Now that they’re all reunited with their kids and ancestor Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh), we can’t help but wonder where they’ll settle next. Rob Cameron and crew are technically still a threat in the 1980s, but they’re currently in a time set far before the one Bree’s parents, Jamie and Claire, occupy. Will they seek out the rest of their family in the 1770s? Stay tuned to find out.

Dominique Pinon in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Will Claire see Master Raymond again?

In both Season 2 and the Season 7 finale, Master Raymond promises Claire that they’ll see each other again. Considering it’s unclear if Master Raymond was a ghost, vision, dream, or physically visiting Claire’s bedside amid her recovery from being shot, we’re anxious to see if his words will ring true in the future.

Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 1
Starz

Will Jamie's ghost be explained?

As fans know by now, Season 1’s premiere saw a figure, which is referred to as “Jamie’s ghost” looking up at Claire from the streets of Inverness in the 1940s. He was spotted by Claire’s husband at the time, Frank (Tobias Menzies), but when the man reached out to the Highlander, the figure disappeared. It’s a mystery that has loomed over fans for years, and the final season is the last chance for them to finally get some long-awaited answers. While this has less to do with any events seen in Season 7’s finale, it’s a hopeful wish that some of the extended mysteries viewers have faced through the show’s run will finally be answered.

David Berry and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Is Jamie going to make amends with Lord John?

Despite being cordial with Lord John Grey (David Berry) to help organize and implement a rescue mission for William (Charles Vandervaart), Jamie is less kind when his old friend visits Claire’s sickbed to check up on her. Still angry about Lord John and Claire’s marriage following his presumed death, Jamie was cold toward the man in Season 7’s final moments and it just feels…. wrong. Will amends be made in Season 8? Here’s to hoping so.

Charles Vandervaart in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Will William ever visit Fraser's Ridge?

William put Fanny in the care of Claire and Jamie before parting ways with the Frasers. It’s clear he’s not currently on good terms with Jamie, but we could picture William wanting to check up on Fanny. Does that mean he’ll make a trip to Fraser’s Ridge? It certainly seems possible, but we’ll be waiting a while to find out for certain.

Graham McTavish and Lotte Verbeek in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Which characters will return?

It’s already been reported that Lauren Lyle and César Domboy will reprise their roles as Marsali and Fergus, and considering Master Raymond’s comeback in Season 7’s finale, we’re eager to see which other favorites will make big returns in Season 8. After all, Season 7 was filled with incredible returning guest cast members like Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek, and Steven Cree, among others. Stay tuned as we await word on Season 8’s ensemble and let us know who you’d like to see make a comeback.

