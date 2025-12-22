‘Outlander’: Jamie & Claire Return to Fraser’s Ridge in New Season 8 Images

The cast of 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz
Outlander‘s final season is quickly approaching, and Starz has already begun releasing first looks at what’s to come in the closing chapter of their series.

Marking the beginning of the end of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) epic love story, Season 8’s encroaching premiere is being celebrated with all-new images, featuring the fan-favorite characters alongside the returning ensemble that includes Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, and Izzy Meikle-Sml as Rachel Murray.

Additionally, Season 8 makes way for the return of Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and Fergus Fraser (César Domboy). And don’t count out new characters as the first set of Season 8 photos features Clara Woodcock’s Amarnthus Grey.

Season 8 of the hit series based on Diana Gabaldon‘s books finds Jamie and Claire returning home to Fraser’s Ridge, but they’re bringing war back with them. As they cope with the thriving settlement that has prospered in their absence, they’ll have to acclimate themselves to the new arrivals and changes made in the years since they left their North Carolina community.

As the fight for Fraser’s Ridge is just beginning, the family at the center of this series will have to face the question of what they’re willing to sacrifice for the place they call home, and what they’d sacrifice to stay together. Below, we’re taking a look at the official Season 8 photos released so far, and stay tuned for additions as they’re unveiled by Starz in the months ahead.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, 2026, Starz

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Claire and Jamie share a sweet moment together on the Ridge.

Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Jamie is bloodied up as he appears to take a defensive stance.

Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Claire tends to some bees.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Jamie and Claire ponder over some papers.

Sophie Skelton in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Brianna enjoys a painting session.

Richard Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Roger dons a contemplative look.

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Roger comforts Brianna.

David Berry in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Lord John Grey sticks to his redcoat status.

Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Jamie surveys Fraser’s Ridge from the porch.

John Bell and Izzy Meikle-Small in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Ian and Rachel are newlyweds in love.

Carla Woodcock and Charles Vandervaart in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Amaranthus and William get quite close.

Lauren Lyle, Cesar Domboy, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Marsali and Fergus welcome Claire and Jamie to the table.

