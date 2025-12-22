Outlander‘s final season is quickly approaching, and Starz has already begun releasing first looks at what’s to come in the closing chapter of their series.

Marking the beginning of the end of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) epic love story, Season 8’s encroaching premiere is being celebrated with all-new images, featuring the fan-favorite characters alongside the returning ensemble that includes Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, and Izzy Meikle-Sml as Rachel Murray.

Additionally, Season 8 makes way for the return of Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and Fergus Fraser (César Domboy). And don’t count out new characters as the first set of Season 8 photos features Clara Woodcock’s Amarnthus Grey.

Season 8 of the hit series based on Diana Gabaldon‘s books finds Jamie and Claire returning home to Fraser’s Ridge, but they’re bringing war back with them. As they cope with the thriving settlement that has prospered in their absence, they’ll have to acclimate themselves to the new arrivals and changes made in the years since they left their North Carolina community.

As the fight for Fraser’s Ridge is just beginning, the family at the center of this series will have to face the question of what they’re willing to sacrifice for the place they call home, and what they’d sacrifice to stay together. Below, we’re taking a look at the official Season 8 photos released so far, and stay tuned for additions as they’re unveiled by Starz in the months ahead.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, 2026, Starz