Outlander‘s eighth and final season is quickly approaching its end, but Starz is hitting the pause button for a mini hiatus as it prepares to broadcast the final two episodes.

Season 8 of the fantasy drama, centered around the romance of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), has presented fans with the first eight installments of the final chapter, with two more episodes looming on the horizon. But when will Episode 9 air? We’re breaking down everything you need to know about Outlander‘s Season 8 return below.

When will Outlander Season 8 return?

Outlander Season 8 will resume with Episode 9 on Friday, May 8, at 8/7c on Starz. Meanwhile, subscribers with the app can stream it on Starz and On Demand at midnight on Friday, hours before the linear broadcast.

Which Outlander Season 8 episode is delayed?

Fans tuned into Outlander Season 8’s eighth episode on Friday, April 24, and Episode 9 is up next. Instead of airing on May 1, viewers will be able to tune into the episode, “Pharos,” on May 8. The installment logline teases that political threats come to a head when an old friend of Claire and Jamie’s goes missing.

What could happen when Outlander Season 8 returns?

As the logline teases, a friend of Jamie and Claire’s goes missing, and we’re willing to guess that might be referring to Lord John Grey’s precarious position at the end of Episode 8, which saw him attacked in his own home. Will Lord John make it out alive? With only one other episode to follow this pentultimate installment, the stakes are higher than ever.

When does Outlander‘s series finale air?

Outlander‘s final episode will air on Friday, May 15, at 8/7c, on Starz. Fans won’t want to miss the epic conclusion to the series inspired by Diana Gabaldon‘s books. Stay tuned for more details on the final two episodes as we approach May, and let us know what you hope to see in the comments section below.

Outlander, Season 8, Returns Friday, May 8, 8/7c, Starz