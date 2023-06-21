‘Outlander’: Jamie Reunites With Lord John & Allan Christie Returns in Episode 2 Images

Outlander‘s epic seventh season continues on Starz with the upcoming episode, “The Happiest Place on Earth,” and in anticipation of the installment’s arrival, several photos have been released teasing Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) latest chapter.

According to the episode logline, Claire makes a startling discovery about Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) newborn daughter, and a familiar face returns to the Ridge with explosive consequences. If that’s not teasing, we don’t know what is.

In the meantime, the photos, below are unveiling a reunion between Jamie and old friend Lord John Grey (David Berry) who appears to be in town with Jamie’s biological son William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart). Meanwhile, Allan Christie (Alexander Vlahos) also resurfaces after disappearing in the chaos of Season 6’s finale.

With war breaking out and Jamie’s son wearing a red coat, divisions are easy to see, but it’s unclear how it will all play out. As we await the episode’s arrival, scroll through the intriguing images, below, and let us know what you’re excited to see in the upcoming installment in the comments section.

Outlander, Season 7, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz