‘Outlander’: Jamie Reunites With Lord John & Allan Christie Returns in Episode 2 Images

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, David Berry, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz
Outlander‘s epic seventh season continues on Starz with the upcoming episode, “The Happiest Place on Earth,” and in anticipation of the installment’s arrival, several photos have been released teasing Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) latest chapter.

According to the episode logline, Claire makes a startling discovery about Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) newborn daughter, and a familiar face returns to the Ridge with explosive consequences. If that’s not teasing, we don’t know what is.

In the meantime, the photos, below are unveiling a reunion between Jamie and old friend Lord John Grey (David Berry) who appears to be in town with Jamie’s biological son William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart). Meanwhile, Allan Christie (Alexander Vlahos) also resurfaces after disappearing in the chaos of Season 6’s finale.

With war breaking out and Jamie’s son wearing a red coat, divisions are easy to see, but it’s unclear how it will all play out. As we await the episode’s arrival, scroll through the intriguing images, below, and let us know what you’re excited to see in the upcoming installment in the comments section.

Outlander, Season 7, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Brianna and Roger are out and about.

Sophie Skelton in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Bree can’t help but crack a smile.

Richard Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Roger takes a moment to ponder what comes next.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

A couple who rides horses together stays together. Jamie and Claire take a jaunt, but where are they off to?

Sam Heughan and David Berry in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Jamie has a far-away look in his eyes while chatting with Lord John Grey.

Sam Heughan and David Berry in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Jamie and Lord John Grey have a heart-to-heart conversation amid a brewing Revolutionary War.

Alexander Vlahos in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Allan Christie returns and appears contemplative while taking a seat on the grass.

David Berry and Charles Vandervaart in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Lord John Grey sends a concerned look in William Ransom’s direction.

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Brianna seems as though she’s offering Roger some reassurance and comfort in a private moment together.

Caitriona Balfe and Richard Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Claire and Roger turn their attention to an unseen individual. Could it have something to do with whatever Roger is holding?

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Claire and Jamie share a sweet moment together while preparing for sleep.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Things turn a little more serious as Claire appears to comfort Jamie.

Sam Heughan and Sophie Skelton in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Jamie and Bree have a chat among fireflies.

Sophie Skelton and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Bree and Claire find themselves swept up in an intense mother-daughter embrace.

Richard Rankin and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Roger and Jamie share a son-in-law-father-in-law moment together.

Caitriona Balfe and Richard Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Claire and Roger share a moment together.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Jamie walks alongside a young horse as Claire looks on from the sidelines.

Caitriona Balfe, Paul Gorman, and Caitlin O'Ryan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

One of the Beardsley twins (Paul Gorman) and Lizzie (Caitlin O’Ryan) experience baby bliss as Claire looks on.

Caitriona Balfe and John Bell in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Claire and Young Ian (John Bell) look threatened in this concerning image.

