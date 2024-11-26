Outlander Season 7 Part 2 continues as the action shifts away from Scotland to Philadelphia in the aptly titled installment, “Brotherly Love.”

The Friday, November 29 episode sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Young Ian (John Bell) arrive in the Pennsylvanian city to help the ailing nephew of Lord John Grey (David Berry). As teased in first-look photos for the episode, below, as Claire cares for Henry Grey (Harry Jarvis), she’ll meet Mercy Woodcock (Gloria Obianyo), who is present at the abode where all of this is taking place.

Additionally, Young Ian endures an injury of his own as he appears to sport a sling. Meanwhile, Claire runs into fellow physician Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips) in the streets. Could that mean Denzell’s sister and Young Ian’s love interest, Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small), isn’t far behind either? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, back in Scotland, Jamie (Sam Heughan) spends quality time with his sister Jenny (Kristin Atherton) as Ian’s (Steven Cree) health continues to decline. Further back in the past, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh) receive an unexpected clue in their continued search for Jemmy (Blake Johnston-Miller).

You won’t want to miss the excitement for yourself. “Brotherly Love,” was written by Luke Schelhaas and directed by Stewart Svaasand. Catch the episode when it airs on Starz, or earlier when it begins streaming on the Starz App at midnight on Friday, November 29.

Outlander, Season 7B, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz (Starz app and On Demand)