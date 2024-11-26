‘Outlander’: Claire Meets Lord John Grey in Philadelphia as Jamie’s Scotland Stay Continues in New Photos

The cast of 'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 10
Starz
Outlander Season 7 Part 2 continues as the action shifts away from Scotland to Philadelphia in the aptly titled installment, “Brotherly Love.”

The Friday, November 29 episode sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Young Ian (John Bell) arrive in the Pennsylvanian city to help the ailing nephew of Lord John Grey (David Berry). As teased in first-look photos for the episode, below, as Claire cares for Henry Grey (Harry Jarvis), she’ll meet Mercy Woodcock (Gloria Obianyo), who is present at the abode where all of this is taking place.

Additionally, Young Ian endures an injury of his own as he appears to sport a sling. Meanwhile, Claire runs into fellow physician Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips) in the streets. Could that mean Denzell’s sister and Young Ian’s love interest, Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small), isn’t far behind either? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, back in Scotland, Jamie (Sam Heughan) spends quality time with his sister Jenny (Kristin Atherton) as Ian’s (Steven Cree) health continues to decline. Further back in the past, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh) receive an unexpected clue in their continued search for Jemmy (Blake Johnston-Miller).

You won’t want to miss the excitement for yourself. “Brotherly Love,” was written by Luke Schelhaas and directed by Stewart Svaasand. Catch the episode when it airs on Starz, or earlier when it begins streaming on the Starz App at midnight on Friday, November 29.

Outlander, Season 7B, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz (Starz app and On Demand)

Caitriona Balfe and Gloria Obianyo in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Claire arrives in Philadelphia and is greeted by Mercy Woodcock.

David Berry in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Lord John Grey returns to the show as the story shifts to Philadelphia.

Caitriona Balfe and Harry Jarvis in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Claire examines Lord John Grey’s nephew, Henry.

Caitriona Balfe and David Berry in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Claire shares information with Lord John Grey.

Gloria Obianyo in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Mercy is the picture of poise.

Gloria Obianyo and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Claire converses with Mercy.

Gloria Obianyo in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Mercy appears to be reassured by Claire.

David Berry in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Lord John Grey stands tall.

Gloria Obianyo and Harry Jarvis in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Mercy attends to Henry’s bedside.

Gloria Obianyo and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Claire and Mercy share a candid moment on the steps.

John Bell in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Young Ian dons a sling, as he sports a new injury. But what could it be from?

John Bell and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Young Ian has a serious conversation with his aunt Claire.

Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Is that heartbreak we detect on Claire’s face?

Caitriona Balfe and Joey Phillips in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Claire and fellow doctor Denzell stroll through the streets together.

Diarmaid Murtagh and Richard Rankin in 'Outlandrer Season 7
Starz

Buck and Roger catch up after being separated briefly during their return to the past.

Sam Heughan and Kristin Atherton in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Jamie and Jenny share a Fraser sibling moment.

