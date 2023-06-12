Hi there, Sassenachs! Join us in our 7-day countdown to the Season 7 premiere of Outlander, featuring a deep-dive into the seventh season, a chat with author Diana Gabaldon, as well as a look back at Jamie and Claire’s love story, and more.

Stay tuned and be sure to pick up TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander Deluxe Collector’s Edition, available for order online now at Outlander2023.com and for purchase on newsstands nationwide.

With 16 episodes (eight in 2023, eight in 2024), Outlander Season 7 will be the longest since Season 1. And as Caitríona Balfe promised in our Outlander Deluxe Collector’s Edition cover story, “Season 7 is the best since” Jamie and Claire Fraser first graced our screens.

The eight-episode sixth season was Outlander‘s shortest, but these shockers made long-lasting impressions. Here, we break down the most dramatic moments from each episode of Outlander Season 6.