‘Outlander’ Season 5 First Look Reveals a Family Torn Over Time (VIDEO)

Starz unveiled its first look at Outlander‘s highly anticipated fifth season while the show’s stars celebrated at New York Comic Con.

Presented during their panel at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, fans were treated to new images and an epic video teaser trailer. The panel was moderated by Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee, and cast members Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and New York Comic Con first-timers Duncan Lacroix, Maria Doyle Kennedy and David Berry all joined in for the discussion.

Meanwhile, cast members Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin answered NYCC fan questions via video from the Outlander set, as the two were on location filming in Scotland. Executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis, along with Outlander book series author Diana Gabaldon, also took part in the thrilling panel which is sure to satiate the show’s rabid fan base during the current droughtlander.

All of the usual suspects make appearances in six new Season 5 sneak peek images, which can be viewed in the gallery above. And in the teaser video below, the Frasers’ quest for peace in North Carolina is disrupted by the impending Revolutionary War.

“I hope you don’t stay,” Claire (Balfe) says, implying that Brianna (Skelton) and Roger (Rankin) go back to their own time.

With scenes of battle, loss and other hardships prominently featured, there’s a sense that this family, who finally finds themselves whole, could once again be torn apart.

Catch the video below to decide for yourself and don’t miss Outlander when it returns in February 2020.

Outlander, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 2020, Starz