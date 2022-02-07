Best Dressed: ‘Outlander’s 10 Most Iconic Fashion Moments (So Far)

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander Forever Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at OutlanderForever.com and available nationwide on newsstands now.

From the windy Scottish Highlands and avant-garde courts of France in the 18th century to the postwar 1940s and groovy ’60s, Outlander’s fashion spans many eras. And within those decades, there’s no shortage of envy-worthy outfits, particularly for leading couple Jamie and Claire Fraser (Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe).

Here, we highlight our favorite fits from costume designer Terry Dresbach (who helmed the wardrobe department for the series’ first four seasons) and her successor, native Scot Trisha Biggar (Seasons 5 and 6).

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 9/8c, Starz

