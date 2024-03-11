The best photos from the Oscars always come from the after parties, and the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 party delivered some excellent shots of Hollywood’s biggest celebration of the year.

The big wins of the night were Oppenheimer for Best Picture, Emma Stone for Best Actress, Cillian Murphy for Best Actor, Da’vine Joy Randolph for Best Supporting Actress, Robert Downey Jr. for Best Supporting Actor, Christopher Nolan for Best Director, and more.

Once host Jimmy Kimmel bid everyone farewell for the night, the winners, nominees, and other attendees made their way to the annual Vanity Fair party, with most of them arriving in new (and more exciting) outfits.

The gallery below gives a glimpse into who hangs with who at these star-studded events, and there are certainly some intriguing pairings. See what went down at the Vanity Fair Oscars party below.