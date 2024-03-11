All of the Must-See 2024 Oscars After Party Moments (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after party
Kevin Mazur/Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

The Oscars

 More

The best photos from the Oscars always come from the after parties, and the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 party delivered some excellent shots of Hollywood’s biggest celebration of the year.

The big wins of the night were Oppenheimer for Best Picture, Emma Stone for Best Actress, Cillian Murphy for Best Actor, Da’vine Joy Randolph for Best Supporting Actress, Robert Downey Jr. for Best Supporting Actor, Christopher Nolan for Best Director, and more.

Once host Jimmy Kimmel bid everyone farewell for the night, the winners, nominees, and other attendees made their way to the annual Vanity Fair party, with most of them arriving in new (and more exciting) outfits.

The gallery below gives a glimpse into who hangs with who at these star-studded events, and there are certainly some intriguing pairings. See what went down at the Vanity Fair Oscars party below.

Steven Spielberg attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Steven Spielberg

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish and Greta Gerwig attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Billie Eilish and Greta Gerwig

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Alba Baptista and Chris Evan

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Cynthia Erivo

Donald Glover and Steven Yeun attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Donald Glover and Steven Yeun

Flavor Flav, Billie Eilish, and Jon Batiste attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Flavor Flav, Billie Eilish, and Jon Batiste

Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum, Jessica Lange and Bethann Hardison attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum, Jessica Lange, and Bethann Hardison

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, and Zooey Deschanel attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, and Zooey Deschanel

Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan

Aldis Hodge and Kingsley Ben-Adir attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Aldis Hodge and Kingsley Ben-Adir

Larry David and Jessica Alba attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Larry David and Jessica Alba

Lenny Kravitz, Jessica Lange, and Donald Glover attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Lenny Kravitz, Jessica Lange, and Donald Glover

Leslie Mann and Larry David attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Leslie Mann and Larry David

Madelyn Cline and Kathryn Hahn attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Madelyn Cline and Kathryn Hahn

Mark Ruffalo and Flavor Flav attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Mark Ruffalo and Flavor Flav

Mark Ruffalo and Sterling K. Brown attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Mark Ruffalo and Sterling K. Brown

Martin Scorsese and Sharon Stone attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Martin Scorsese and Sharon Stone

Elsa Pataky, Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon, and Chris Hemsworth attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Elsa Pataky, Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon, and Chris Hemsworth

Matthew McConaughey and Martin Scorsese attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Matthew McConaughey and Martin Scorsese

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts

Russell Wilson, Ciara, and Damson Idris attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Russell Wilson, Ciara, and Damson Idris

Sam Rockwell attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Sam Rockwell

Sofía Vergara and Kim Kardashian attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Sofía Vergara and Kim Kardashian

Sofía Vergara and Lenny Kravitz attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Sofía Vergara and Lenny Kravitz

Trevor Noah, David Oyelowo and Usher attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Trevor Noah, David Oyelowo, and Usher

Trevor Noah and Quinta Brunson attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Trevor Noah and Quinta Brunson

Vanessa Hudgens and Kelly Rowland attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Vanessa Hudgens and Kelly Rowland

Will Arnett, Matt Damon, and Sam Rockwell attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Will Arnett, Matt Damon, and Sam Rockwell

The Oscars

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
1
Did Leonardo DiCaprio Skip the 2024 Oscars After Snub?
Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef wear red pins in support of a Ceasefire
2
What Were Those Red Pins Stars Wore on the Oscars Red Carpet?
Lance Reddick and Treat Williams
3
Who Was Snubbed From the 2024 Oscars In Memoriam?
Oliver Stark in '9-1-1' Season 7 Premiere
4
What Makes Buck’s Self-Discovery Journey Different This Time on ‘9-1-1’
Oscars 2024 Winners
5
Oscars 2024: The Complete Winners List