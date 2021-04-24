‘Mank,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ & More 2021 Oscar Nominees on Netflix

The Oscars are upon us and despite the fact that theaters were mostly shut down over the past year, plenty of titles have been made available through streaming. In fact, many of the 2021 nominees are Netflix originals which are readily available to subscribers.

Below, we break down your viewing guide for the 2021 Oscar-nominated films currently streaming on Netflix.

Mank Amanda Seyfried Gary Oldman
Mank

Nominations: 10, including Best Picture

Director David Fincher tells the true story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), the heavy-drinking gambler Orson Welles (Tom Burke) hired to help him pen the 1941 classic Citizen Kane.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Viola Davis
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Nominations: Five, including Best Actress

Viola Davis earned her fourth nomination playing legendary “Mother of Blues” Ma Rainey, who butts heads with her white manager and an ambitious horn player (the late Chadwick Boseman, who earned a Best Actor nod for what would be his final performance).

Vanessa Kirby as Martha in Pieces of a Woman
Pieces of a Woman

Nomination: Best Actress

Vanessa Kirby delivers a tour de force as a woman dealing with a painful family loss. Her performance alone makes it worth a watch, but also look for Ellen Burstyn as Kirby’s fierce mother.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman in the Trial of the Chicago 7
The Trial of The Chicago 7

Nominations: Six, including Best Picture

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin dramatizes the 1969 trial of activists including Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne), who were charged with conspiracy after a violent Vietnam War protest.

Hillbilly Elegy - Glenn Close and Amy Adams
Hillbilly Elegy

Nominations: Two, including Best Supporting Actress

Based on J.D. Vance’s 2016 memoir about growing up in the Rust Belt, the Ron Howard–directed drama nabbed nods for Glenn Close as Vance’s (Gabriel Basso) “Mamaw” and the makeup team who made her unrecognizable.

Rajkummar Rao as Ashok, Priyanka Chopra as Pinky Madam, Adarsh Gourav as Balram in White Tiger
The White Tiger

Nomination: Best Adapted Screenplay

A poor India native (Adarsh Gourav) lands a job as a driver for a wealthy couple, before ruthlessly working his way up and becoming a business owner, in a dark satire written and directed by Ramin Bahrani.

