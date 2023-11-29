‘One Day’: Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod Are Fated Loves in First Look (PHOTOS)

Netflix is celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early in 2024 as the streamer sets the series premiere of its One Day adaptation for Thursday, February 8.

Starring Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod as Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley, the 14-episode limited series is based on David Nicholls’ bestselling novel of the same name. One Day tells the story of Emma and Dexter who meet on July 15th, 1988 on the same night as their graduation.

It’s here that they speak for the first time, and it won’t be the last time they do so. The next morning after their chance encounter, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways, but where will they be on this ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year for the foreseeable future?

That’s the big question. When they reunite one year older on this date throughout time, they grow and change, moving together and apart, experiencing joy and heartbreak. The decades-spanning love story is sure to enchant viewers with Mod and Woodall’s version of Nicholls’ characters which previously were brought to the big screen in the 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

Joining Woodall and Mod in the show are cast members Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson, and Toby Stephens.

For this TV iteration, Nicole Taylor serves as head writer alongside fellow scribes Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Seibani. Meanwhile, Molly Manners, Kate Hewitt, John Hardwick, and Luke Snellin serve as directors on the series executive-produced by Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, David Nicholls, and Nicole Taylor.

Don’t miss it, stay tuned for the arrival of One Day when it arrives on Netflix in February, and scroll down for a peek at Mod and Woodall as Emma and Dexter.

One Day, Limited Series Premiere, Thursday, February 8, 2024, Netflix