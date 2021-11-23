‘Next Level Chef’: Meet the Chefs Behind Gordon Ramsay’s New Show (PHOTOS)

Fox is unveiling the cast of chefs for Gordon Ramsay‘s latest competition series, Next Level Chef, ahead of the show’s January 2 premiere.

Ramsay’s newest show in over a decade, Next Level Chef is being considered the next evolution in cooking competitions as he created a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet set on stage as viewers have never seen before. The set is three-stories high with each floor containing a variably different kitchen ranging from the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement.

Ingredients and equipment match the environment the competitors find themselves cooking in as Ramsay gives them a level playing food. Competitors include line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and everything in between. They’ll compete for a chance to become the food world’s next superstar.

Joining Ramsay as co-mentors for the competitors are chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, who will each recruit and help nurture the culinary instincts of their competitors. The series is inspired by Ramsay’s own journey from the bottom all the way to the top of the culinary world.

One lucky chef will walk away with a life-changing $250,000 prize and title of Next Level Chef. The series executive produced by Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, and Matt Cahoon is sure to make a splash early next year. In the meantime, get to know the chefs who will be competing in the show and appearing alongside Ramsay, Arrington, and Blais, below.

Next Level Chef, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 2, 8/7c, Fox (The show will make its time slot premiere on Wednesday, January 5 at 9/8c)