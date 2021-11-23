‘Next Level Chef’: Meet the Chefs Behind Gordon Ramsay’s New Show (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Next Level Chef Ae, Roice, and Mariah
FOX

Fox is unveiling the cast of chefs for Gordon Ramsay‘s latest competition series, Next Level Chef, ahead of the show’s January 2 premiere.

Ramsay’s newest show in over a decade, Next Level Chef is being considered the next evolution in cooking competitions as he created a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet set on stage as viewers have never seen before. The set is three-stories high with each floor containing a variably different kitchen ranging from the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement.

Ingredients and equipment match the environment the competitors find themselves cooking in as Ramsay gives them a level playing food. Competitors include line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and everything in between. They’ll compete for a chance to become the food world’s next superstar.

Next Level Chef Richard Blais Gordon Ramsay

(Credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Joining Ramsay as co-mentors for the competitors are chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, who will each recruit and help nurture the culinary instincts of their competitors. The series is inspired by Ramsay’s own journey from the bottom all the way to the top of the culinary world.

One lucky chef will walk away with a life-changing $250,000 prize and title of Next Level Chef. The series executive produced by Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, and Matt Cahoon is sure to make a splash early next year. In the meantime, get to know the chefs who will be competing in the show and appearing alongside Ramsay, Arrington, and Blais, below.

Next Level Chef, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 2, 8/7c, Fox (The show will make its time slot premiere on Wednesday, January 5 at 9/8c)

Your Complete 2022 Midseason ScheduleSee Also

Your Complete 2022 Midseason Schedule

Find out the premiere dates for the midseason lineup, plus when fall shows return from winter hiatus.
Next Level Chef Amber Rebold
FOX

Amber Rebold

Originally from San Antonio, this 33-year-old Texas native currently resides in Austin.

Next Level Chef Zachary Adams
FOX

Zachary Adams

This 27-year-old competitor originally grew up in Manila, Philippines and has since relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Next Level Chef Tricia Wang
HBO

Tricia Wang

Born in China, this 27-year-old chef is now making culinary waves in Fullerton, California.

Next Level Chef Reule Vincent
FOX

Reule Vincent

Originally hailing from Trinidad and Tobago, Reule is a 34-year-old competitor who now lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Next Level Chef Sergio Steele
FOX

Sergio Steele

Another Trinidad and Tobago native, this 26-year-old competitor now lives in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Next Level Chef Roice Bethel
FOX

Roice Bethel

This 29-year-old chef was born and raised in Corona, California, where he still resides.

Next Level Chef Stephanie Pyet Despain
FOX

Stephanie "Pyet" Despain

Originally from Kansas City, Kansas, this 30-year-old competitor now resides in Los Angeles, California.

Next Level Chef Kenny Everett
FOX

Kenny Everett

At 34, this hopeful got his start in St. Louis, Missouri, but now lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

Next Level Chef Mariah Scott
FOX

Mariah Scott

Originally from Santa Clara, California, this 37-year-old chef now works in Houston, Texas.

Next Level Chef Jonathan Harrison
FOX

Jonathan Harrison

This 29-year-old competitor was born and raised in Columbiana, Alabama where he still lives.

Next Level Chef Gary Marandola
FOX

Gary Marandola

This 33-year-old Rhode Islander grew up in Johnston but now resides in Woonsocket.

Next Level Chef Courtney Brown
FOX

Courtney Brown

This competitor is 48 and a Cincinnati, Ohio native who now lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

Next Level Chef Devonnie Black
FOX

Devonnie Black

Her hometown is Bronx, New York, but this 30-year-old competitor now lives in Seattle, Washington.

Next Level Chef Ae Southammavong
FOX

Ae Southammavong

Originally from Laos, this 31-year-old now lives and works in San Diego, California.

Next Level Chef Angie Ragan
FOX

Angie Ragan

This 47-year-old competitor is a Lubbock, Texas native who still resides in her hometown.

Next Level Chef

Gordon Ramsay