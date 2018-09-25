Tell Us Your TV Faves, and We’ll Tell You Which New Shows to Watch

…check out The Fix , a drama about an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder… and who gets another chance to prosecute him years later! The ABC show stars Robin Tunney and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and premieres midseason. And yes, Marcia Clark is a writer and executive producer.

If you liked The People v. O.J. Simpson , a docu-drama about L.A. deputy district attorneys who suffer a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor and football star for double murder…

…check out FAM , a sitcom about a couple’s domestic bliss getting turned upside down by the arrival of the fiancée’s younger sister! Starring Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell, Odessa Adlon, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Brian Stokes Mitchell, the show premieres midseason on CBS.

If you liked Hope & Faith , a sitcom about a couple’s domestic bliss getting turned upside down by the arrival of the wife’s younger sister…

…check out The Enemy Within , a fast-paced thriller about a traitorous spy grudgingly enlisted by the feds of custody to track down her criminal contact! The show stars Jennifer Carpenter and Morris Chestnut and premieres on NBC midseason.

If you liked The Blacklist , a fast-paced thriller about a traitorous spy grudgingly enlisted by the feds to track down his criminal contacts…

…check out The Code , a military legal drama about the brilliant minds at the office of the Judge Advocate General! The CBS show stars Luke Mitchell, Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo, and Raffi Barsoumian and premieres midseason.

If you liked JAG , a military legal drama about the brilliant minds at the office of the Judge Advocate General…

…check out Proven Innocent , a drama about a team of lawyers, detectives, and forensic experts who re-examine cases to expose wrongful convictions! The FOX midseason show stars Rachelle Lefevre, Riley Smith, Russell Hornsby, Vincent Kartheiser, Nikki M. James, and Kelsey Grammer.

If you liked Conviction , a drama about a team of lawyers, detectives, and forensic experts who re-examine cases to expose wrongful convictions…

…check out The InBetween , a drama in which a woman’s knack for communicating with dead people helps law enforcement solve crimes! The NBC show is scheduled to premiere midseason and stars Harriet Dyer, Anne-Marie Johnson, Chad James Buchanan, and Paul Blackthorne.

If you liked Medium , a drama in which a woman’s knack for communicating with dead people helps law enforcement solve crimes…

When it comes to the 2018–2019 TV season, everything old is new again, and we’re not just talking about the reboots and revivals of shows like Charmed, Roswell, and Murphy Brown.

Many of the series you’ll see on the broadcast lineup this season will feel awfully familiar — because their premises are surprisingly similar to TV shows of seasons past. But the upshot of those parallels is that we can make confident recommendations based on your small-screen tastes.

Flip through the gallery above to figure out what to watch this season, based on what you’ve watched before…