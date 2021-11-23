How Are Your Favorite Returning Fall Shows Doing? A Look at the Ratings

Meredith Jacobs
Grey's Anatomy, The Masked Singer, NCIS


Now that we’re a couple months (and about six to nine episodes) into the 2021-2022 season, it’s the best time to check in our returning favorites.

How are the long-running shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU doing? How about the series with major exits at the end of last season or in this one, like NCIS, The Resident, and The Blacklist? What about those that have moved nights, like NCIS, several CW favorites, and SEAL Team (before its move to Paramount+)? How have competition shows like The Voice, Dancing With the Stars, and The Bachelorette done airing opposite one another?

Below, we check in with the returning shows this fall to see how they’re doing by looking at their ratings (in the key demo among adults 18-49 and total viewers) and comparing them to this point last season (with the same number of episodes). (Note: These numbers take into account ratings through Sunday, November 21 and since The Flash and Riverdale have only aired one episode so far this fall, they have not been included.)

Dancing With the Stars, The Voice
ABC/Laretta Houston; Trae Patton/NBC

Mondays, 8/7c

Dancing With the Stars

Averages after 10 episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.95 rating, 6.17 million viewers

Averages after 10 episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.73 rating, 4.82 million viewers

 

The Neighborhood

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.77 rating, 5.66 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.64 rating, 5.38 million viewers

 

9-1-1

Averages after eight episodes, 2020-2021 season: 1.10 rating, 6.78 million viewers

Averages after eight episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.79 rating, 5.20 million viewers

 

The Voice

Averages after nine episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.91 rating, 6.84 million viewers

Averages after nine episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.87 rating, 6.79 million viewers

 

All American

Averages after four episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.30 rating, 0.83 million viewers

Averages after four episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.20 rating, 0.58 million viewers

Billy Gardell as Bob, Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola in Bob Hearts Abishola
Michael Yarish/2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mondays, 8:30/7:30c

Bob Hearts Abishola

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.61 rating, 5.19 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.53 rating, 5.12 million viewers

Gary Cole as Parker, Mark Harmon as Gibbs, Sean Murray as McGee in NCIS
CBS

Mondays, 9/8c

NCIS

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.85 rating, 9.59 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season*: 0.64 rating, 7.77 million viewers

*Note: NCIS moved nights and times for the first time and Mark Harmon exited in Episode 4.

Freddie Highmore as Shaun, Will Yun Lee as Park in The Good Doctor
ABC/Jeff Weddell

Mondays, 10/9c

The Good Doctor

Averages after six episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.60 rating, 4.38 million viewers

Averages after six episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.41 rating, 3.82 million viewers

The Resident, The Bachelorette
Tom Griscom/FOX; ABC/Sami Drasin

Tuesdays, 8/7c

The Bachelorette

Averages after five episodes, Season 17: 0.87 rating, 3.48 million viewers

Averages after five episodes, Season 18: 0.68 rating, 2.84 million viewers

 

FBI

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season*: 0.95 rating, 7.95 million viewers

*Includes a special post-NFL game episode

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season**: 0.67 rating, 7.10 million viewers

**FBI moved up to the 8/7c time slot

 

The Voice

Averages after five episodes, 2020-2021 season*: 0.77 rating, 6.23 million viewers

*Note: There were only five Tuesday episodes in the 2020-2021 season.

Averages after five episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.89 rating, 7.06 million viewers

 

The Resident

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.59 rating, 3.69 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season*: 0.47 rating, 3.05 million viewers

*Emily VanCamp was written out in Episode 3.

Roxy Sternberg, Miguel Gomez, Alexa Davalos, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Julian McMahon in FBI Most Wanted
Mark Schafer/CBS

Tuesdays, 9/8c

FBI: Most Wanted

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.60 rating, 5.63 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.54 rating, 5.64 million viewers

Freema Agyman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Tuesdays, 10/9c

New Amsterdam

Averages after nine episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.47 rating, 3.70 million viewers

Averages after nine episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.37 rating, 3.28 million viewers

The Masked Singer, Chicago Med
FOX; George Burns Jr/NBC

Wednesdays, 8/7c

The Goldbergs

Averages after eight episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.75 rating, 3.86 million viewers

Averages after eight episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.59 rating, 3.26 million viewers

 

Survivor

Averages after nine episodes, Season 40: 1.46 rating, 7.46 million viewers

Averages after nine episodes, Season 41: 0.96 rating, 5.71 million viewers

 

Chicago Med

Averages after eight episodes, 2020-2021 season: 1.00 rating, 7.56 million viewers

Averages after eight episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.76 rating, 6.77 million viewers

 

The Masked Singer

Averages after nine episodes, 2020-2021 season: 1.20 rating, 5.09 million viewers

Averages after nine episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.97 rating, 4.47 million viewers

 

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Averages after six episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.085 rating, 0.42 million viewers

Averages after six episodes, 2021-2022 season*: 0.08 rating, 0.53 million viewers

*DC’s Legends of Tomorrow moved nights.

Chicago Fire, Batwoman
Lori Allen/NBC; Katie Yu/The CW

Wednesdays, 9/8c

The Conners

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.71 rating, 4.03 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.55 rating, 3.37 million viewers

 

Tough as Nails

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.47 rating, 3.23 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.41 rating, 2.84 million viewers

 

Chicago Fire

Averages after eight episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.99 rating, 7.29 million viewers

Averages after eight episodes, 2021-2022 season*: 0.80 rating, 7.11 million viewers

*Jesse Spencer exited in Episode 5.

 

Batwoman

Averages after six episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.14 rating, 0.58 million viewers

Averages after six episodes, 2021-2022 season*: 0.08 rating, 0.45 million viewers

*Batwoman moved nights.

Jimmy Tatro, Caitlin McGee, Topher Grace in Home Economics
ABC/Temma Hankin

Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c

Home Economics

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season*: 0.46 rating, 2.56 million viewers

**Note: There were only seven episodes in the 2020-2021 season.

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.34 rating, 1.97 million viewers

A Million Little Things, Chicago P.D.
ABC/David Bukach; Lori Allen/NBC

Wednesdays, 10/9c

A Million Little Things

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.53 rating, 3.39 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.28 rating, 1.94 million viewers

 

Chicago P.D.

Averages after eight episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.88 rating, 6.19 million viewers

Averages after eight episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.73 rating, 5.86 million viewers

Station 19, Walker
ABC/John Fleenor; Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

Thursdays, 8/7c

Station 19

Averages after six episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.96 rating, 5.74 million viewers

Averages after six episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.64 rating, 4.62 million viewers

 

Young Sheldon

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.78 rating, 7.27 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.68 rating, 6.91 million viewers

 

The Blacklist

Averages after five episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.39 rating, 3.48 million viewers

Averages after five episodes, 2021-2022 season*: 0.33 rating, 2.99 million viewers

*Note: Megan Boone left at the end of last season.

 

Walker

Averages after four episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.30 rating, 2.04 million viewers

Averages after four episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.12 rating, 0.92 million viewers

Adhir Kalyan as Al, Parker Young as Riley in United States of Al
Michael Yarish/©2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c

United States of Al

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.55 rating, 5.26 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.48 rating, 4.73 million viewers

Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order SVU
ABC/Eric McCandless; Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Thursdays, 9/8c

Grey’s Anatomy

Averages after six episodes, 2020-2021 season: 1.25 rating, 5.84 million viewers

Averages after six episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.66 rating, 4.28 million viewers

 

Law & Order: SVU

Averages after eight episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.64 rating, 3.69 million viewers

Averages after eight episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.69 rating, 4.46 million viewers

 

Legacies

Averages after six episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.15 rating, 0.61 million viewers

Averages after six episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.09 rating, 0.37 million viewers

Thomas Middleditch as Drew, Annaleigh Ashford as Gina in B Positive
Michael Yarish/2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c

B Positive

Averages after six episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.58 rating, 5.03 million viewers

Averages after six episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.42 rating, 4.08 million viewers

Law & Order Organized Crime, Big Sky
Will Hart/NBC; ABC/John Britt

Thursdays, 10/9c

Big Sky

Averages after six episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.64 rating, 4.01 million viewers

Averages after six episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.34 rating, 2.85 million viewers

 

Bull

Averages after six episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.47 rating, 4.91 million viewers

Averages after six episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.32 rating, 4.13 million viewers

 

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Averages after eight episodes, 2020-2021 season*: 0.79 rating, 4.78 million viewers

Averages after eight episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.57 rating, 3.53 million viewers

*Note: There were only eight episodes in the 2020-2021 season.

Shark Tank, S.W.A.T.
ABC/Christopher Willard; Sonja Flemming/CBS

Fridays, 8/7c

Shark Tank

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.63 rating, 3.94 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.56 rating, 3.79 million viewers

 

S.W.A.T.

Averages after six episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.43 rating, 3.15 million viewers

Averages after six episodes, 2021-2022 season*: 0.46 rating, 4.85 million viewers

*Note: S.W.A.T. moved nights and times.

Magnum P.I., Nancy Drew
Zack Dougan/CBS; Robert Falconer/The CW

Fridays, 9/8c

Magnum P.I.

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.54 rating, 5.66 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.41 rating, 5.30 million viewers

 

Nancy Drew

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.09 rating, 0.47 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season*: 0.05 rating, 0.34 million viewers

*Nancy Drew moved nights.

Tom Selleck in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Fridays, 10/9c

Blue Bloods

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.52 rating, 6.50 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.44 rating, 6.06 million viewers

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Equalizer
ABC/Eric McCandless; Michael Greenberg/CBS

Sundays, 8/7c

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.93 rating, 6.63 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season*: 0.49 rating, 3.97 million viewers

*Celebrity Wheel of Fortune moved nights and times.

 

The Equalizer

Averages after six episodes, 2020-2021 season*: 1.51 rating, 9.82 million viewers

*Includes the post-Super Bowl premiere

Averages after six episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.69 rating, 7.08 million viewers

 

The Simpsons

Averages after eight episodes, 2020-2021 season: 1.06 rating, 2.94 million viewers

Averages after eight episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.87 rating, 2.67 million viewers

The Great North
FOX

Sundays, 8:30/7:30c

The Great North

Averages after eight episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.64 rating, 1.84 million viewers

Averages after eight episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.53 rating, 1.49 million viewers

NCIS: Los Angeles, Supermarket Sweep
Ron Jaffe/CBS; ABC/Christopher Willard

Sundays, 9/8c

Supermarket Sweep

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.78 rating, 3.48 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.39 rating, 2.40 million viewers

 

NCIS: Los Angeles

Averages after six episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.58 rating, 5.42 million viewers

Averages after six episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.54 rating, 5.48 million viewers

 

Bob’s Burgers

Averages after eight episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.62 rating, 1.53 million viewers

Averages after eight episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.53 rating, 1.42 million viewers

Family Guy
FOX

Sundays, 9:30/8:30c

Family Guy

Averages after eight episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.63 rating, 1.62 million viewers

Averages after eight episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.52 rating, 1.45 million viewers

The Rookie, SEAL Team
ABC/Raymond Liu; Erik Voake/CBS

Sundays, 10/9c

The Rookie

Averages after seven episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.49 rating, 3.63 million viewers

Averages after seven episodes, 2021-2022 season: 0.33 rating, 2.80 million viewers

 

SEAL Team

Averages after four episodes, 2020-2021 season: 0.52 rating, 4.36 million viewers

Averages after four episodes, 2021-2022 season*: 0.39 rating, 3.47 million viewers

*SEAL Team moved nights and times and then to Paramount+ after four episodes.