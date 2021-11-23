How Are Your Favorite Returning Fall Shows Doing? A Look at the Ratings

Now that we’re a couple months (and about six to nine episodes) into the 2021-2022 season, it’s the best time to check in our returning favorites.

How are the long-running shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU doing? How about the series with major exits at the end of last season or in this one, like NCIS, The Resident, and The Blacklist? What about those that have moved nights, like NCIS, several CW favorites, and SEAL Team (before its move to Paramount+)? How have competition shows like The Voice, Dancing With the Stars, and The Bachelorette done airing opposite one another?

See Also Fall's New Shows: Which Ones Could Be Renewed? Which Have Us Worried? Four have already been picked up for full seasons, but which shows may be at risk of being canceled?

Below, we check in with the returning shows this fall to see how they’re doing by looking at their ratings (in the key demo among adults 18-49 and total viewers) and comparing them to this point last season (with the same number of episodes). (Note: These numbers take into account ratings through Sunday, November 21 and since The Flash and Riverdale have only aired one episode so far this fall, they have not been included.)