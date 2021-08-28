If You Miss These Old Faves, Watch These New Fall 2021 Shows

With the Fall 2021 season just around the corner, we’re looking forward to new shows hitting our TV screens in about a month. But we also can’t help but think about some of the older series that we miss (and maybe binged over the summer).

To that end, we’re using those old favorites to help us decide what to check out in September and October. Maybe it’s as simple as the same actor starring in both (like James Wolk and Ordinary Joe). Maybe the premise reminds us of another show (and no, we’re not just talking about the CSI franchise, but others, including, yes, more procedurals).

Scroll down as we recommend new shows to check out this fall if you miss past hits.