If You Miss These Old Faves, Watch These New Fall 2021 Shows

With the Fall 2021 season just around the corner, we’re looking forward to new shows hitting our TV screens in about a month. But we also can’t help but think about some of the older series that we miss (and maybe binged over the summer).

To that end, we’re using those old favorites to help us decide what to check out in September and October. Maybe it’s as simple as the same actor starring in both (like James Wolk and Ordinary Joe). Maybe the premise reminds us of another show (and no, we’re not just talking about the CSI franchise, but others, including, yes, more procedurals).

Scroll down as we recommend new shows to check out this fall if you miss past hits.

Alana De La Garza, Gary Sinise, yler James Williams, Annie Funke, Daniel Henney in Criminal Minds Beyond Borders
Richard Cartwright/©CBS/courtesy Everett Collection

IF YOU MISS: Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (2016-2017)

This Criminal Minds spinoff was introduced as a backdoor pilot. It followed the FBI’s International Division (led by Gary Sinise‘s Jack Garrett), whose agents helped Americans in danger abroad. Daniel Henney would go on to bring his role, Matt Simmons, over to the original series for its 13th season and stayed on for the rest of its run.

FBI: International
CBS

WATCH: FBI: International (CBS)

In the third FBI series, the bureau’s International Fly Team (led by Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester) is headquartered in Budapest and travels the world to track and neutralize threats against American citizens wherever they are. They’re (usually) not allowed to carry guns and must instead rely on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn. It’s not exactly the same — Beyond Borders team carried weapons and was based in the U.S. — but it’s impossible not to compare the two.

Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 10/9c (Regular Time Period 9/8c)

George Eads, William Petersen, Gary Dourdan, Marg Helgenberger in CSI
Robert Voets / © CBS / courtesy everett collection

IF YOU MISS: CSI (2000-2015)

The procedural follows a team of crime scene investigators, working for the Las Vegas Police Department, who solved cases using physical evidence. Over its 15 seasons, the cast did change a bit, but the original team was led by Gil Grissom (William Petersen).

Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby, Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle in CSI: Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

WATCH: CSI: Vegas (CBS)

Isn’t it obvious? The sequel to the original series may feature a new team of investigators (led by Paula Newsome’s Maxine Roby), but some of our favorites are back, including Gil, Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), and David Hodges (Wallace Langham).

Premiere, Wednesday, October 6, 10/9c

Rose McIver as Liv in iZombie
Diyah Pera/©The CW/courtesy Everett Collection

IF YOU MISS: iZombie (2015-2019)

The CW series centered on Liv Moore (Rose McIver), who became a zombie following a night of partying. She went from medical resident to working in the coroner’s office, where she helped the police solve crimes by eating the brains — and having visions — of the victims.

Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay in Ghosts
Cliff Lipson/CBS

WATCH: Ghosts (CBS)

This one isn’t just because McIver stars again. In Ghosts, she plays a freelance journalist who converts a rundown country estate into a bed & breakfast (with Utkarsh Ambudkar’s up-and-coming chef Jay, her husband), only to discover it’s inhabited by the spirits of the deceased. With Samantha’s spooky, singular connection to the dead, it’s impossible not to think about iZombie.

Premiere, Thursday, October 7, 9/8c

Carla Gugino, Ciaran Hinds, Sigourney Weaver, Ellen Burstyn, James Wolk, Sebastian Stan in Political Animals
Andrew Eccles / © USA Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection

IF YOU MISS: Political Animals (2012)

Over six episodes (too few!), the USA drama followed Elaine Barrish (Sigourney Weaver) and her family as she served as Secretary of State … and had an eye on the presidency. Wolk co-starred as one of her sons (Sebastian Stan played the other).

James Wolk as Joe in Ordinary Joe
NBC Entertainment

WATCH: Ordinary Joe (NBC)

Wolk is back in the NBCUniversal family with this new NBC drama, which follows his character, Joe, on three parallel paths — with different careers, relationships, and family lives. Things are bound to get messy no matter which Joe we’re watching, just as every member of the family on Political Animals had their own arc.

Premiere, Monday, September 20, 10/9c

Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee in Smash
Will Hart/©NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

IF YOU MISS: Smash (2012-2013)

It followed a group of people creating Broadway musicals and balancing the demands of that with their personal lives. The cast included Debra Messing, Jack Davenport, Katharine McPhee, Christian Borle, Megan Hilty, and Leslie Odom Jr.

The Big Leap Cast in the Pilot
George Burns/FOX

WATCH: The Big Leap (Fox)

The new Fox drama is also about creating a show — in this case, a reality dance show that builds to a live production. Like Smash, it follows the players on and off the stage, with a cast featuring Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, and others.

Premiere, Monday, September 20, 9/8c

Shelley Conn, Jason O'Mara, Stephen Lang, Christine Adams in Terra Nova
Michael Lavine/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

IF YOU MISS: Terra Nova (2011)

In this Fox drama, a family (played by Jason O’Mara, Shelley Conn, Landon Liboiron, Naomi Scott, and Alana Mansour) traveled from 2149 back to prehistoric times to create a new civilization with their Earth dying.

La Brea Key Art
NBC Entertainment

WATCH: La Brea (NBC)

The new NBC sci-fi drama follows a family (Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, and Zyra Gorecki) torn apart after a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land. See why we can’t help but think of the one-season Terra Nova?

Premiere, Tuesday, September 28, 9/8c

